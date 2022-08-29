New cool products will be tested for free for the first time, and many high-quality talents will share their unique life experiences. Come to Sina Public Test and experience the most cutting-edge, most interesting and fun products in various fields~! Download the client and get exclusive benefits!

At 1:00 a.m. on September 8th, Beijing time, Apple’s autumn conference will be officially held at that time. At this conference, the iPhone 14 series should be the most important product. It is reported that the iPhone 14 series will have four models. Among them, the iPhone 14 mini model was cut, and the iPhone 14 Max was added. At the same time, the most highly positioned product in the series should be the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Recently, Mobile China noticed that some bloggers exposed the price information of the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

iPhone

Judging from the pictures, the iPhone 14 Pro Max will be available in four color options, graphite, gold, silver and purple, and perhaps some other color versions will be added after the launch. Meanwhile, this product is available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options. There are very few smartphones on the market today that can provide 1TB of storage space, and the emergence of the iPhone 14 Pro Max may bring new options.

iPhone 14 Pro Max price exposure

In terms of price, the 128GB version of the iPhone 14 Pro Max is priced at 9,999 yuan, while the other three versions are priced at 10,799 yuan, 12,199 yuan, and 13,799 yuan respectively, and the highest is close to 14,000 yuan. Of course, these are just revelations for the time being. We still need to wait for the official release of the specific price of this product.