A few days ago, the China Passenger Association announced that Tesla exported 40,479 vehicles to China in February. It was previously officially announced that the Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory delivered a total of 74,402 vehicles in February.According to calculations, Tesla’s domestic retail sales in February were 33,923 vehicles, a month-on-month increase of 26%.

March of this year is the main date for Tesla’s centralized delivery. It is expected that in March, Tesla’s domestic retail sales will further increase significantly.

In January of this year, Tesla offered a dose of “powerful medicine” to cut prices, and the price of Model 3 was directly reduced to less than 230,000. Like Model Y, the prices of both models are the lowest prices in history since entering China. Let the old car owners directly call for rights protection, and it also puts pressure on the new domestic car companies.

It is reported thatAfter Tesla China officially announced the price cut on January 6, 2023, it received 30,000 new car orders within three days.

Moreover, after the price cut, the number of passengers and orders at Tesla stores in the second and third tier cities increased sharply after Tesla’s current round of price cuts. The number of orders at stores in some cities increased by 500% compared to December, which shows the power of Tesla’s price cuts. .

