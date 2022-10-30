At the beginning of 2021 Enel on the Stock Exchange looked at Eni from top to bottom. The electricity company it was valued at 90 billion, while the oil company was struggling around 30 billion. The market photographed the euphoria that pervaded the operators of renewables after the EU’s Next Generation plan, while oil stocks looked like relics of other times. Since then Enel has dropped rapidly, Eni has climbed the slope, contending day by day with 46 billion for the supremacy of the most capitalized company in Piazza Affari.