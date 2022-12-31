On December 30, Great Wall Cannon made its debut at the 2022 Guangzhou Auto Show with two major categories of models: passenger leisure and fashion commercial. The large-scale high-performance luxury pickup Shanhai Cannon (configuration|inquiry) was launched. The official guide price of the gasoline 3.0T V6 model is 258,800-301,800 yuan, and the official guide price of the diesel 2.4T model is 228,800-248,800 yuan; The co-creation activity of Shanhai cultural officials was officially launched.

At the same time, the new fashionable commercial pickup truck King Kong Cannon AT version, the personalized co-creation modified models Black Bullet and Fireball also appeared on the same stage, shining in the audience.

Shanhaipao is based on an intelligent professional off-road tank platform, equipped with a high-performance 3.0T V6+9AT power system. This 3.0T V6 engine was named the “China Heart” Top Ten Engines in 2022.

All Shanhaigun series are equipped with BorgWarner 4A+MLOCK four-wheel drive system as standard. In addition, Shanhaipao also provides a new 2.4T diesel engine option, which will be equipped with HEV and PHEV power systems in the future, and will soon enter the global market with a fuel and new energy power matrix.

In addition to the ultimate high-performance performance, Shanhaipao also has an ultra-luxury premium business cockpit, allowing users to travel outdoors in the most leisurely manner. The rear seat adopts 4+2+4 block mode, the pickup is the first to create rear electric adjustment, the maximum seatback angle reaches 33 degrees, hidden rear door seam, fully sealed body and trunk, tail deflector and many other innovative patented technologies, to achieve NVH super quiet experience.

In terms of satisfying outdoor activities, Shanhaipao has a super fun and versatile expansion space, and its strength dominates the field of outdoor modification and trailers. Shanhaipao is the first in China to create a split rear tailgate + side-opening design and a three-door flat-covered rainproof shed. There are 24 matrix-type anchor points reserved for the trunk. The original factory has a 3.3-ton trailer qualification, giving users more room for creativity.

This year, Great Wall Cannon released the brand 2.0 strategy, comprehensive TOC, to create a global user brand, and put forward the concept of mountain and sea culture for the first time. Focusing on the culture of mountains and seas, Shanhai Pao continues to connect with experts in off-roading, refitting, mountaineering and other interest circles to create a full-scene pickup truck life and explore the ultimate life experience.

At the Guangzhou Auto Show, Great Wall Cannon announced the official launch of the co-creation activity by hundreds of cultural officials from all over the world. At the same time, Zhong Qixin, the king of speed rock climbing in the world, Barbie EVA, a triathlon king, and He Xudong, a famous off-roader, three extreme life players, as specially invited co-creators of Shanhai Culture, appeared at the Great Wall Pao booth, bringing users the ultimate life story.

King Kong Pao, which is committed to creating a car of value and people’s livelihood for thousands of industries, has launched an AT automatic transmission model. The King Kong Cannon AT version adopts a “minimalist aesthetics” design, with a new championship belt front grille shape, and a fast kinetic energy waistline, which is full of fashion and strength. In addition, the vertical 6AT gearbox equipped with the new car has mature technology and reliable quality, and has passed the durability test of 300,000 kilometers of harsh road conditions.

As a personalized co-creation modified model of Great Wall Cannon and China‘s local off-road modification brand Topfire, the “Elegant Devil” Firebomb has a rough off-road style and powerful off-road performance. Exclusive KZ gray (matte) for the body with bright orange paint, the texture is heavy yet light and stylish. In addition, the fire bomb is equipped with a high-power engine, and the front and rear reducers are equipped with differential locks.

Black Bullet is a “wilderness weapon” created by Great Wall Cannon and Yunliang Off-Road for deep off-road and pan-outdoor players. The vehicle adopts a color scheme with an all-black body and bright orange embellishments, interpreting the design concept of “low-key but not mediocre, high-key and unassuming”. Powerful off-road equipment such as K-MAN nitrogen shock absorbers, original wading hoses, WARN winches, etc., are matched with part-time four-wheel drive and differential lock.