Dongfeng Citroen has a maximum discount of 90,000 yuan, and FAW’s models have a maximum subsidy of 37,000 yuan for a single vehicle… Recently, a wave of car price reductions started in Hubei and gradually swept across many parts of the country. According to incomplete statistics, nearly 50 car companies have joined the price war. This “crazy introversion” price cut has the intention of boosting consumption, and there is even more helplessness for unsalable fuel vehicles to reluctantly clear the inventory.

However, the possible sequelae of the big price cuts overdrawing future consumption power on the auto market has also aroused concerns in the industry, and some auto companies have begun to say no to price wars.

Price war or to clear inventory

If it is said that Tesla’s price cuts at the beginning of the year took the lead in kicking off the price war in the new energy market, then the recent spread of the war to the field of fuel vehicles began in Hubei.

On March 6, the news that the maximum subsidy for the purchase of Dongfeng brand new cars in Hubei Province reached 90,000 yuan was spread rapidly on the Internet. Take the Citroen C6 model as an example. The price of a mid-to-large sedan that was originally more than 200,000 yuan is only 120,000 yuan after the discount. As soon as the news came out, consumers from all over Hubei poured into 4S stores, and even many consumers around Hubei also planned to buy cars across provinces.

The big promotion in Hubei is gradually spreading throughout the country. On March 9, China FAW launched the “Flag Benefit Jilin – 100 million yuan time-limited subsidy for the people” campaign for consumers in Jilin Province. The subsidy covers FAW Hongqi, FAW Bestune, FAW-Volkswagen, FAW Audi, FAW Toyota, Jetta, etc. Branded passenger cars, as well as FAW Jiefang and other light truck products, the total subsidy amount is 150 million yuan, and the maximum subsidy for single vehicles is 37,000 yuan. On March 10, Longgang District of Shenzhen City announced that a new round of subsidy policy for car purchases in Longgang has been implemented.

In addition to some government-enterprise joint efforts to reduce the price of subsidies, in the past few days, the news of model price reductions from various dealers has also been dazzling. However, the reporter’s investigation found that these news of price cuts and subsidies are true or false. For example, it is reported on the Internet that the price of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class in Beijing has been reduced by 110,000 yuan, but the reporter asked the salesperson of a 4S store in Beijing and was told that this news is not true, and the current discount is about 60,000 yuan.

Why did the unprecedented price cuts in the auto market suddenly appear this year? Cui Dongshu, secretary-general of the Passenger Passenger Association, analyzed that this may be related to the new “National Six B” regulations that will be implemented on July 1 this year. Although there is no authoritative source to confirm that after the implementation of the new regulations, the previous “National Six A” new cars will not be able to be licensed, but car companies still hope to clear their inventory as much as possible before the implementation of the new regulations to prepare for the replacement of models.

Compared with new energy vehicles, the sales of fuel vehicles have generally been sluggish in recent years, and the pressure to clear inventory is greater. Therefore, this round of price cuts is more focused on fuel-fueled models, especially fuel-fueled models of joint venture car companies that have been slow to expand in the new energy market.

Used car dealers lose money selling cars

The wave of new car price cuts has fueled sales, but this is not good news for the used car market. After the Spring Festival this year, the second-hand car market in Huaxiang has resumed its long-lost excitement, but the traffic in the market has declined again recently. A senior car dealer who has been in the business for more than ten years told reporters that the market for second-hand cars is indeed not very good recently. “The inventory cars collected before this wave of price cuts basically cost 10,000 to 20,000 yuan to sell, which is not a small loss.”

“I can only pay a loss first, and it’s useless to carry it. There is no other way. The second-hand car industry has this risk.” The above-mentioned car dealer said that the impact of this price cut affects all subdivision models, Toyota Camry, The price cuts of Highlander, BMW 5 Series, Borgward, and Porsche Macan are relatively obvious. “The quasi-new cars of these models will lose tens of thousands in a year or so, and some models can even lose hundreds of thousands.”

The reporter learned that the purchase price of second-hand cars has always been calculated based on the price of new cars. Now that the price of new cars has been greatly reduced, the evaluation price of second-hand cars has also dropped significantly. Another car dealer said that if the price reduction of new cars continues, it will continue to have an impact on the used car market.

Some car companies say no to price wars

When more and more fuel vehicle brands are involved in price wars, new energy vehicle companies have not followed suit.

On March 13, Ideal Auto launched the “Ideal Auto Users Car Purchase Protection Rights”, declaring that from now on, through the official channel of Ideal Auto to order the Ideal L series, within 90 days from the date of order, if the official price of the purchased model has a price reduction, Ideal Auto promises to take the initiative to return the price difference. On March 15, Leapao, Nezha, and Tengshi also launched official insured rights similar to Ideal.

Although NIO, another leading new force, has not launched price protection rights, it also stated that it will not cut prices. Pu Yang, Assistant Vice President of Sales and Operations of NIO recently communicated with the media: “We confirm that there will be no price reduction through ET5 allocation reduction or reduction of rights and interests.” quick. Even if the price is greatly reduced, fuel vehicles will not change the innovation process of automobile energy.

Why did many new energy car companies not follow suit and cut prices? Wang Meng, an expert from the Automobile Dealers Association, analyzed that on the one hand, some new energy car companies are still in a state of burning money and losing money, and the cost of a single car is relatively high, so there is no room for substantial price reduction. At the same time, if high-end brands such as Weilai and Ideal blindly cut prices for the sake of sales, the brand image will also be affected to a certain extent.

The temptation of big price cuts to consumers is obvious, and the effect of driving consumption has been established immediately. However, the market that is fueled by price cuts is likely to have “sequelae.” Wang Meng believes that big price cuts will overdraft future consumer demand in advance. For car companies, how to balance the relationship between sales, profits and brand image needs to be considered comprehensively.

