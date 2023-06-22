Home » The privileged journalists of Corriere della Sera protest against Cairo
The privileged journalists of Corriere della Sera protest against Cairo

by admin
The privileged journalists of Corriere della Sera protest against Cairo

Urbano Cairo and in circles in clockwise order: Fiorenza Sarzanini, Aldo Cazzullo, Federico Fubini, Ferruccio De Bortoli

Clash Cairo-Corriere della Sera journalists, that’s what’s behind it. Analyses

The “battle of Solferino” is in full swing. Not that of 1859 between Napoleon Bonaparte’s France and Austria’s Franz Josephbut the much bloodier one between the editorial staff of Corriere della Sera and the publisher urban Cairo. In fact, the two have been fighting each other for months in an exhausting editorial trench warfare that has also produced strikes and misunderstandings.

Writes the “Assembly of Journalists of Corriere della Sera” to justify the strike: “Unfortunately, the responses to the requests for a more adequate recognition of the editorial staff’s work have been disrespectful and derisory for a company that has declared substantial profits and distributed dividends. Working conditions at the Corriere have progressively worsened in recent years. The vast majority of reporters between headquarters, correspondence office of Roma and local chronicles has salaries at the contractual minimums with lump sums for overtime, nights and Sundays laughable, against an increasingly high hourly commitment.

Local newsrooms are permanently understaffed and have to endure heavy shifts with little financial rewards. The online editorial team, already overworked, is now being asked to start work at 5.45 in the morning, in the face of a ridiculous economic offer. Finally, the salaries of collaborators have been cut down to 20 euros (gross) per piece”.

