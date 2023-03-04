No process emerges from nothing or stays the way it was created for eternity. Because process management should regularly adapt to the requirements of the company, the customer and the environment, there is the process life cycle with its phases. In this article you can read how we divide this cycle and why each of the four to five phases is important!

Estimated reading time: 10 minutes

What is the process life cycle?

The process life cycle is a sequence of phases in process management that ensure continuous adaptation to the company. From the set goals to the implementation of necessary changes, the process management life cycle covers all areas of operational processes. In order for this to succeed, there are various classifications and phase sections in the literature. With our experience in various SMEs, we work with the following process life cycle phases, which can be implemented in almost every company.

The steps of the process life cycle in detail. In typical models, they are usually combined into units. Company strategy and process Every process has a goal that should be aligned with the company’s goals. process documentation Without understanding a process, there are no possibilities for optimization. process modeling With a process map and process models, the processes are clearly defined and editable for execution. process execution Even the best process is useless on paper, it has to be worked on. process control Key figures serve the person responsible for the process as a performance indicator of a process for day-to-day operations. process analysis The regular inventory of the process in the company shows the performance. process optimization If there are discrepancies between the current and target status or if there are new ideas, ideas for improvement then come up. implementation Innovations must then be incorporated into the documentation and the operative business. Controlling The higher-level view of the process with the statements of the executing employees provides a continuous overview and thus ensures long-term efficiency. See also Salaries of cleaners and carers: agreement within 24 hours or the sting will start

These components are typically used in process life cycle models, usually grouped around key terms such as

conception : Process strategy and start with the process map

: Process strategy and start with the process map layout : process recording, process documentation and process modelling

: process recording, process documentation and process modelling execution : Process implementation by the responsible employees and process control by the process owner.

: Process implementation by the responsible employees and process control by the process owner. Analysis and Optimization : The process analysis indicates the current status and the process optimization provides suggestions for improvement to the target status.

: The process analysis indicates the current status and the process optimization provides suggestions for improvement to the target status. Controlling: The long-term review of the process through key figures and feedback.

Individual steps in the process life cycle

The process lifecycle video

Other examples, other words and the whole thing in a constantly evolving video process – are you curious? We work hard with our videos so that you get the right information for you in the right format. Curtain up on the process management lifecycle!

The sequence of process life cycle phases

From the basic classification of the process life cycle phases, we move on to a more detailed examination. It is important to internalize the process life cycle process, which runs from the plant to the improved version with clear goals. Process lifecycle is therefore also an important term, because some processes are created at the end of their life despite all attempts at optimization and then require process optimization through reconstruction.

1. The process strategy

We start with the company goals from the strategy, which specify the goal of the individual process. The best product, the fastest supplier, high customer satisfaction, environmentally friendly production – there are many objectives that should be reflected in the result of the individual process. If you want to offer your customers the best price, you need the most efficient production method. If it is to be of the highest quality, the quality criteria must be clear.

The business model can also be found here, because every process management needs the overarching company organization. Ideally, this is the process-oriented organization that is aligned with its goals from start to finish.

Turn corporate goals into process goals and implement improvements

However, the implementation of corporate goals is difficult in many companies. For example: Customer complaints are high and should be reduced by 50%. If it stays with the statement alone, probably little will happen. But if you split this goal backwards from customer service, you get a goal development with organization-wide cooperation and successful improvement implementation:

The Customer service documents the reasons for the complaints: 30% percent were color changes that the customer did not want to accept, 20% damage to the paintwork, while 50% were not satisfied with the delivery speed. Now are various departments asked:

Marketing, production and packaging/logistics. The Marketing is required to find out why the colors deviate from the customer’s wishes. The department notes that the small areas of color are not meaningful on every screen. The color examples are adjusted and then supplemented with comparison photos. After two months, the reason for the complaint has therefore dropped to 10%. In the Production The aim is to find the reason for the paint chipping and then eliminate it. It is determined that the drying section has not been serviced for a long time and that drying was uneven. The newly adjusted machine then no longer delivers any quality defects and the reason for the complaint drops to 3%. Die Logistics finds no obvious error in the packaging process, but still finds that finished goods wait up to five days on average for delivery. Logistics, in cooperation with the other departments, is moving away from the idea of ​​offering express shipping and is tackling the idle time. This results from the sorting of the finished goods before packaging. An optimization therefore ensures that the packages with the longest layovers are delivered daily, and complaints are reduced by 20%.



The implemented corporate strategy has ensured a 57% reduction in customer complaints because all departments involved have worked on it in their processes. This Splitting the strategy into individual process goals is therefore the fundamental step towards process thinking.

2. The process documentation & process modeling

No process management without process documentation and process modeling, because the processes are written down here. They now serve as a basis for the daily activities in checklists and as a blueprint for further process handling. Through the uniform process modeling with Process Governance Document (process guidelines) you lay the foundation in the process life cycle for the next phases. The ideas from the conception and the strategy are incorporated as design guidelines. Assignment of roles, depth of documentation, and other factors ensure a successful framework.

3. The process control and process implementation

Processes on paper are of little use because they need to be implemented. In the process life cycle, process implementation with process control therefore takes up a large space: the operative business. In practice, this means that the processes are carried out by the process experts (executive employees) and deliver results. The roles in process management, above all process manager and process owner, ensure process control: Which key figures are important, what are the results and does the process have everything it needs?

4. Process analysis and process optimization

The Process lifecycle ensures consistent or better results during process runtime. In order for this to succeed, the current state is recorded in the process analysis with embedding in the company goals from phase 1 and the process strategy. You then use the results of the process analysis to build the process improvement measures towards the target state. This can happen continuously in small steps or as a large CIP project (continuous improvement process) or even as a new development of the process.

5. Process controlling

For some companies, controlling is an important phase in the process life cycle with process monitoring (not employees!) and reports. In other companies with good process control, on the other hand, it does not apply. Then the method of process control and monitoring is at least similar using key figures and process performance, only that it can usually be taken over by process control as part of the recurring process life cycle. If process controlling is meaningful and important, it needs the right role in process management, meaningful key figures and regularly collected process performance data that sensitively indicate changes.

The process lifecycle phases

What does alignment with the process life cycle bring?

I know companies that have documented their processes for ISO certification and then put them away in a drawer. There was less optimization and more frustration when performance gradually deteriorated or processes became more and more complex. The alignment with the process life cycle ensures continuous further development of the company and value creation. The process life cycle also helps to get closer to the basic goal of most companies, namely to increase the company value in the long term.

Of course, continuous improvement with idea management can also help, but the process life cycle phases are a clear sequence that can be set in a time frame that suits the company. The next step in the process management lifecycle is known and can be clearly structured and organized through appointments and data collection.

Process management lifecycle with added value

My tip: start step by step in the process life cycle

If you don’t know how to start after reading this information, it probably means that your process management is not yet developed. This gives you a great advantage: You can now begin to set up your process management and start with the process strategy and create the process organization in the first phase. From here you develop process by process and work your way through the phases.

On the other hand, if you are just considering how to integrate the process life cycle into your well-established processes, then the answer will surprise you: Start with the first step and compare your company goals with the process goals. It is precisely here that differences have often arisen over time, which you can address as an introduction to the conscious process life cycle.

If you have questions about the process management life cycle and its phases, improve your situation and call me for a non-binding exchange or write me your request!

Best regards

Yours, Axel Schroeder

Process life cycle overview template Process management is present in many companies, but not adequately controlled. In order to structure the work on the processes, we created this Process Lifecycle Overview template. It contains many points for classification and planning. €0,00

Image Credit: Canva.com © chaofann