[shortcomment-Rebar】

Mysteel surveyed 247 steel mills with a blast furnace operating rate of 75.21%, a decrease of 0.72% from the previous week, and an increase of 4.20% from last year; the utilization rate of blast furnace ironmaking capacity was 82.59%, an increase of 0.21% from the previous month, and a year-on-year increase of 6.80%; the profit rate of steel mills was 19.91% , decreased by 1.73% month-on-month and decreased by 66.23% year-on-year; the average daily hot metal output was 2.2251 million tons, an increase of 5,600 tons month-on-month and an increase of 195,000 tons year-on-year.

Comment:The demand for threads continues to fall, and the shortage of funds for real estate companies is difficult to solve, and new construction may remain low. Infrastructure still maintains a high growth rate, underpinning actual demand. On the supply side, long-process steel mills maintain low profits, and electric furnace plants are losing profits, and output is expected to continue to decline. Last week, many steel mills announced the winter storage guide price, and before the traders have completed the winter storage, there is still support for the futures price. The epidemic has eased sentiment in the short term, and futures prices fluctuated upward.

Suggested operation: Interval operation.

[shortcomment-iron orestone】

According to Mysteel statistics, the imported iron ore inventory of 45 ports across the country was 13185.63, a decrease of 151.01 from the previous month; the average daily port volume was 291.88, a decrease of 12.49. In terms of weight, Australian mines fell by 99.68 at 6182.90, Brazilian mines fell by 44.79 at 4740.69; commercial mines fell by 81.5 at 7913.94. (Unit: 10,000 tons)

Comment:In this period, some iron ore ports have been destocked, and the supply and demand are gradually tight. At present, the resumption of blast furnace production is slow, and the output of molten iron is still at a low level; however, the frequent introduction of macro-guaranteed building policies supports the expectation of iron ore demand. The raw material inventory of steel mills continued to rise slightly, and the process of winter storage and replenishment slowed down. At present, the impact of the domestic epidemic has weakened, and the market’s strong macro expectations for next year continue, and it is still gaming the actual demand and macro shift.

Operating suggestions: Do more on every callback and combine interval operations.

【shortReview – Gold]

Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said 2023 will be a difficult year for much of the global economy as the main engines of global growth, the United States, Europe and the United States, all experience weaker economic activity. The new year will be even tougher than the past.

Comment:Global economic downturn expectations are increasing, and risk aversion sentiment supports precious metals, but gold still needs to watch U.S. bonds and the U.S. dollar index. The U.S. dollar index has short-term rebound demand and suppresses precious metals. Precious metals fluctuate at a high level and further upward momentum is insufficient, so beware of the risk of a sharp correction. The trend of the RMB exchange rate has turned to negatively track the U.S. dollar index. In the short term, affected by the epidemic, the pressure of depreciation has increased, which is bullish for Shanghai Gold.

Precious metals are still in shock thinking, beware of callbacks. The shock range is 395-410.

