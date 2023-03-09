Listen to the audio version of the article

After years of illegal occupation, the “Piscina delle Rose” in Rome will be redeveloped. EUR Spa, a public company whose capital is held 90% by the Ministry of Economy and 10% by Roma Capitale, yesterday announced a public notice for the leasing assignment of the sports facility it owns which is located inside of the Central Park of the Eur Lake. The tender provides for the restoration of the full functionality of the structure to be made available to the city-

Olympic facility

The swimming pool designed by the architect Mario Riuso for the 1960 Rome Olympics and subject to protection as a complex of significant architectural value on the basis of Legislative Decree No. 42/2004, extends for about 8,000 m2 and includes an Olympic swimming pool and other structures connected to sports activities. In the press release released by Eur Spa it is specified that the procedure will take place through an open tender in which economic operators can participate individually or in groups, according to the provisions of the tender (available at the links https://www.eurspa.it/it/gare -e-suppliers/exhibitions-of-interest; https://www.eurspa.it/it/asset-property/locazioni/immobili).

The restore

The assignment provides for the responsibility of the assignee to carry out the restoration interventions at his own expense to guarantee the full functionality of the property and the elimination of building and urban planning abuses carried out by the previous tenant. At the same time as the start of the procedure for the new lease, the release procedure of the facility will be completed (with the execution of the eviction validation for non-payment ascertained by order of the Court of Rome VI Civil Section n. 22541/15, dated 21 March 2023). The new assignment envisages the lease for a duration of 6 years, renewable for another 6. The amount of the annual fee based on the tender is 238,800 plus VAT; the deadline for submitting offers is set by 12 noon on 12 April 2023.