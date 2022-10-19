Shares of Apple (AAPL.US) were volatile on October 18, closing at +0.94% on news that it was cutting production of the iPhone 14 Plus and reassessing demand for the model. Apple is positioning the iPhone 14 Plus as a cheaper alternative to the iPhone Pro models, but with a larger screen.

Apple has reportedly notified at least one Chinese manufacturer to immediately stop production of iPhone 14 Plus parts. According to related reports late last month, as the expected surge in demand failed to materialize,Apple will cancel plans to ramp up production of new iPhones this year.

The annual release of new iPhone products has always been regarded by the industry as a technological feast for electronic products, and the iPhone is also Apple’s main source of income. However, this year, the iPhone has repeatedly received negative news.It may be related to the overall downturn in the consumer electronics industry.

According to estimates by market research firm Canalys, the global smartphone market shrank by 9% year-on-year in the third quarter of this year, and global smartphone demand is expected to be weak in the next six to nine months.

In fact, when the iPhone 14 Plus first came on the market, there was a substantial price reduction. Now it is not an accident that the production line has been adjusted. Although the iPhone 14 Plus model did not perform well, the pro model was very popular. According to Sandalwood e-commerce market monitoring data, the pre-sales of the iPhone 14 standard version fell by 70% year-on-year, but the pre-sales of the Pro series increased by 56% year-on-year.

Ming-Chi Kuo, a well-known Apple analyst at Tianfeng Securities, pointed out that due to the strong demand for the iPhone 14 Pro, Apple has asked Hon Hai to switch the production line of the iPhone 14 to the iPhone 14 Pro model, which is equivalent to raising the iPhone 14 Pro shipment forecast in the fourth quarter. 10% or so.

In general, the performance of different types of iPhone 14 products is differentiated, and the market pays more attention to the expected performance of high-end products.In terms of institutional tendencies, since September, institutions have intensively investigated 11 A-share Apple industry chain companies including Pengding Holdings, Anjie Technology, USI, and Goertek. CITIC Securities believes that the demand for Apple’s new iPhone 14 Pro series is better, and it is expected that Apple will adjust the stocking structure, and related companies will benefit. It is estimated that in the second half of 2022, the stocking volume of the iPhone 14 series is expected to reach 80 million to 90 million units, which is basically the same as the iPhone 13 series in 2021. Based on the current reservation situation and delivery cycle, it is expected that Apple is expected to increase the stock of the iPhone 14 Pro series in the future, and supply chain-related companies are expected to benefit.

And although some of the iPhone 14 products did not perform well, judging from the previous iPhone performance announced by Apple, the strength of Apple is still not to be underestimated.

According to Apple’s fiscal 2022 third-quarter report (as of June 2022), the iPhone business‘ revenue in this fiscal quarter was $40.7 billion, a year-on-year increase of 2.8%, achieving a contrarian growth and exceeding market expectations (previously market expectations were 38.9 billion Dollar). Why is it more than expected? According to Canalys, the global smartphone market fell by 9% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2022. Apple’s market share has increased from 14% to 17% by virtue of its product strength, and its revenue has also grown against the trend. It is not easy under the sluggish environment of consumer electronics this year.

In addition, Apple has also begun to exert its efforts on the iPad, which was rumored to be equipped with the latest M2 chip.On the night of October 18th, Beijing time, two new iPad products on Apple’s official website in China are the basic iPad starting at 3,599 yuan and the iPad Pro starting at 6,799 yuan, the latter of which is equipped with Apple’s latest M2 chip for the first time. Apple officially stated that the CPU of the M2 chip is 15% faster than the previous generation M1, and the M2 chip is also equipped with a 10-core GPU image processor, and the speed can be increased by up to 35%.

This is another update for the high-end iPad since April 2021.Some analysts pointed out that the fourth quarter is usually the largest quarter for Apple’s sales, and the announcement of new products during this time period may help increase sales.

According to the third-quarter financial report, the iPad business revenue was US$7.2 billion, down 2% year-on-year, basically in line with market expectations (expected to be US$6.9 billion). In the first and second quarters of 2022, the ipad business revenue was US$7.2 billion and US$7.6 billion respectively. If we look at the performance of ipad revenue in these three consecutive quarters, it has basically stabilized.

In general, despite the current downturn in consumer electronics, Apple’s status as an industry giant has not been shaken from the perspective of the two important products of Apple, the iphone and the ipad. However, due to the start of the Fed’s interest rate hike cycle, the stock prices of large U.S. stock technology companies have generally declined recently, and Apple’s stock price is no exception. The follow-up depends on the sales of new products.