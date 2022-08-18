Original title: Specialized integration of central enterprises and the establishment of the next city, China Enterprise United Grain Reserve Co., Ltd.

People’s Daily Online, Beijing, August 18 (Reporter Du Yanfei) The reporter learned from China Grain Storage Group that China Enterprise United Grain Reserve Co., Ltd. was inaugurated in Beijing today. China Enterprise United Grain Reserve Co., Ltd. is jointly funded and established by China Grain Storage Group and COFCO Group through equity cooperation and based on some grain storage enterprises of COFCO Group. According to the functional positioning, China Enterprise United Grain Reserve Co., Ltd. undertakes the reserve management and operation responsibilities of the central grain reserve, and is controlled by China Grain Reserve Group.

China Enterprise United Grain Reserve Co., Ltd. was inaugurated in Beijing.Photo courtesy of the interviewee

Industry insiders believe that this marks a substantial step forward in strategic reorganization and professional integration between China Grain Reserve and COFCO, which will further enhance the strength of the central government’s reserve system, enrich the resources for macro-control of grain, and promote the improvement of the quality and efficiency of reserve operations. Better service and guarantee of national food security.

“China Grain Reserve Group and COFCO Group are important backbone enterprises in my country’s grain field. The establishment of the China Enterprise Joint Grain Reserve Co., Ltd. marks the implementation of key tasks related to the reform of the grain reserve system, which is conducive to the two companies to further focus on their main responsibilities and main businesses. It is of great significance to better guarantee the security of my country’s grain reserves.” Zhang Xueyong, deputy director of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission Enterprise Reform Bureau, said at the inaugural meeting that the next step is to speed up integration and promote the company’s real high-quality development; focus on the main responsibility Main business, improve the quality and efficiency of business operations; strengthen political responsibility and make greater contributions to ensuring food security.

Lv Jun, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Chairman of COFCO Corporation, said that the establishment of China Enterprise United Grain Reserve Co., Ltd. marks that COFCO and China Grain Reserve have opened a new chapter in enhancing the national reserve control capability and promoting the formation of synergy.

“China Enterprise United Grain Reserve Co., Ltd. must recognize the great significance of grain reserve security to national food security, effectively strengthen reserve management, continuously enhance the ability to serve macro-control and respond to emergencies, and effectively maintain the bottom line of food security; The foundation is a long-term plan and a solid foundation to promote the deep integration of party building work and production and operation, and transform the party’s political advantages into the development and competitive advantages of enterprises.” Lv Jun said.

Deng Yiwu, Secretary of the Party Group and Chairman of China Grain Group Corporation, said that the joint establishment of China-Enterprise Joint Grain Reserve Co., Ltd. will help to further enhance the synergy between China Grain Reserves and COFCO in the field of grain, and work together to provide solid strategic support for serving and ensuring national food security.

"China Enterprise United Grain Reserve Co., Ltd. must adhere to the leadership of the party, strengthen the leadership of party building, firmly grasp the corporate positioning, adhere to serving the overall situation, deepen reform and innovation and warehousing lean management, and continuously improve the level of reserve safety management; it must strengthen collaboration and deepen business. The integration of management and corporate culture, promote resource sharing and optimal allocation, and jointly plan and promote corporate development; it is necessary to strengthen top-level design, establish and improve operation and management mechanisms, promote the modernization of corporate governance systems and governance capabilities, and give full play to the resource advantages and business management strengths of both parties to form The overall synergy to promote high-quality development." Deng Yiwu said.

