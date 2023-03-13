Mobile phones play an important role in our lives. Judging from the trend, we will use mobile phones more and more frequently. However, after using the mobile phone for a period of time, many people will encounter the problem of freezing and slowing down the more they use it. Is this all caused by the users themselves?

In fact, mobile phone manufacturers and application developers also have to take the blame. Mobile China learned that a professor recently talked about the topic of “why some mobile phones become slower as you use them”, and pointed out that too many files take up too much space is a major factor.

smart phone

It is understood that Feng Dan, a professor at the School of Computer Science, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, said:The more you use your mobile phone, the slower it becomes and freezes. An important reason is that more and more text, pictures, and videos are stored on the mobile phone, resulting in slower storage access.

In response to this problem, the professor’s team has developed storage defragmentation technology, which has been applied to several domestic mainstream brands of mobile phones.

According to Mobile China, Professor Feng and her team are committed to promoting the localization of storage devices, breaking the foreign monopoly on high-end storage systems and their core key technologies.

Data show that the share of domestic storage systems in the domestic market has grown from less than 5% before the project was established to more than 60% today.

Generally speaking, there are many factors that affect the running speed of a mobile phone, such as chips, memory space, system, applications, and even ambient temperature.

Among them, memory and running memory are one of the important factors affecting the fluency of mobile phone use. Mobile phones with large memory and running memory and high technical specifications generally have faster data processing speeds, can support the use of large mobile phone software, and have higher fluency in use. better.

Of course, in the process of daily use of mobile phones, application software, cache files, etc. will also occupy a certain amount of memory space. Therefore, you can develop the habit of regular cleaning, clearing cache files or deleting infrequently used applications are good choices.