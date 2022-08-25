On August 19, Deuce Healthy Sleep Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as: Deuce Shares) disclosed its first half-year performance report after listing. During the period, Deuce Shares achieved an operating income of 2.752 billion yuan, and the net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company was approximately 307 million yuan.

Affected by the epidemic, the revenue and profit of Deuce shares fluctuated slightly. From the perspective of various business segments, the rhythm of deluxe shares adjustment against the trend is still ongoing, and the resulting diversification of business restructuring has been initially reflected in this report. , the overall synergistic effect appears. Its effective response and growth provide a useful reference for the development of the industry.

Targeting long-term growth and adjusting against the trend to build high barriers to competition

In recent years, the home furnishing industry with the attributes of the post-real estate cycle is facing a growth bottleneck. The industry has shifted from the high growth of cooking oil to a collective reflection – how to face the escalating needs of consumers and plan for future development breakthroughs.

In the meantime, as a first-tier brand, Deuce has chosen to take the initiative to “reduce the speed and make up for lessons” or “stable expansion”. Its recent continuous expansion trends and strategic planning are of forward-looking significance for the future of the industry.

The 2022H1 semi-annual report shows that during the reporting period, Deuce has added more than 400 offline stores. In the market environment where the industry generally chooses to tighten its scale, Deuce has encrypted the layout of offline stores and seized the position after the industry has recovered. resources to build momentum for long-term growth.

In the brand section, Deuce officially announced that Zhang Jike will serve as the spokesperson of Deuce Dream Building, and he will start the “818 Deuce Global Sleep Culture Tour” together. The cumulative number of times reached 15.151 million, and the number of discussions was 22,000. A series of out-of-the-circle marketing activities were used to convey the importance of healthy sleep to struggling people, expanding the brand’s influence.





In terms of strategy, during the reporting period, Deuce focused on “integrated customization and one-stop distribution”, the two major trends in the future development of China‘s home furnishing industry, with V6 as the breakthrough direction of home customization business, with “finished products + light customization” “Open the home customization market.

Whether it is the encryption of offline stores presented by Deuce, building high brand value, entering the large home furnishing customization market, or the common attempts of manufacturers to introduce artistic elements into products and expand the extension of the Internet of Things in smart homes, all of which are hot spots for the industry to seek upward breakthroughs. direction. The 2021-2022 top ten industry changes in China‘s home furnishing industry released at the 6th China Home Furnishing Brand Conference in 2022 show that at present, the home furnishing market is reshuffling faster, and the industry presents a development trend of “decreased category boundaries and enhanced brand attributes”, enhancing brand power. Seizing the market has become an industry consensus. For example, more companies are entering vertical tracks such as sleep and customized products; lighting companies rely on LED technology to transform into the semiconductor industry, etc. Similarly, in the field of healthy sleep, the brand influence of Deuce is also increasing, and it is expected to extend to more market shares.

From the perspective of the capital market, under the influence of the external environment and industry innovation capabilities, the industry is developing in a roundabout curve, and the capital market is also calibrating its expectations for this sector.

Combined with historical review and quantitative analysis, the three major logics of post-epidemic recovery of social demand, improvement in real estate sales, and expected slowdown in raw material cost pressures indicate that the home sector is about to recover. Recently, the valuation of the sector has been adjusted to the bottom of the past five years, a strategic turning point. expected. In this context, as a household leader, Deuce has a clear strategy, can flexibly and efficiently respond to market changes, has a broad long-term space in the future, and has a remarkable ability to pass through cycles.

Multi-dimensional layout to recreate strategic value

On August 8, 2022, four departments including the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development jointly issued the “Action Plan for Promoting the High-quality Development of the Home Furnishing Industry” (hereinafter referred to as the “Action Plan”). The plan plans to cultivate about 50 well-known brands and 10 home furnishing ecological brands in the home furnishing industry by 2025… To cultivate 15 high-level characteristic industrial clusters, and promote the quality consumption of home furnishing brands with high-quality supply.





The industry believes that this plan is expected to guide resource elements to concentrate on leading brands with leading product quality, excellent manufacturing capabilities, and outstanding brand effects, boost confidence in industrial development, and promote the release of household consumption potential.

As a leading brand in the mattress industry and even in the field of soft home furnishing, Deuce is constantly consolidating its own advantages in the “new economy” track of healthy sleep, highly echoing the “Action Plan”, and maintaining productivity, innovation, and channel construction. Excellent brand front-end advantage.

Productivity means performance competitiveness. With the direction of digital upgrading and the development of intelligent manufacturing plants, and by means of technology, Deuce has continued to promote cost reduction and efficiency enhancement through continuous optimization of all links in the industrial chain. During the reporting period, Deuce maintained a relatively high gross profit, and the difference between profit and cash flow was mainly due to the fact that in order to relieve the production pressure of the production base in South China and improve productivity, Deuce focused on building a healthy bedding production line construction project in East China, and built an intelligent chemical industry. Investment in factories, automated warehousing and logistics centers, office and R&D buildings and related supporting facilities.

Innovation is the key to promoting the industry to break through the bottleneck of development. During the reporting period, Rousseau increased investment in research and development and accelerated the transformation of cutting-edge technologies with market demand as the direction and technological innovation as the driving force. During the reporting period, 223 new authorized patents were added, including 18 invention patents and 51 utility model patents. , 154 design patents (including 1 EU patent); scientific research projects in cooperation with Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, the Chinese University of Hong Kong and other academic institutions are also progressing smoothly, building a new pattern of coordinated development of industry-university-research integration. In addition, DeRose actively participates in the drafting and formulation of a number of international, national, industry and group standards, and is one of the main participants and promoters of the standardization and development of China‘s mattress industry. Soft Bed” outstanding contribution unit and awarded the title of “National Furniture Standardization Advanced Collective”.

Channels are the “last mile” between consumers and products and services. At present, Deuce has established a diversified and omni-channel sales network system covering the whole country with “distribution as the mainstay, direct sales, direct supply, e-commerce and other channels coexisting”. At present, the company has formed an offline terminal sales network of nearly 2,000 dealers, the company’s direct sales channels and more than 5,300 offline stores. During the reporting period, Deuce conducted product and crowd testing through Douyin, and launched short video live broadcasts to enrich online delivery scenarios; on the new channel side, Deuce actively deployed new channels such as home improvement, real estate, electrical appliances, and supermarkets. In the market, it has reached strategic cooperation with brands such as Country Garden, Vanke, Jingdong, Suning Retail Cloud, Shell Home Furnishing, Xingyi Decoration Group, and Dianshi Group, providing stronger support for dealers.





According to the soft bed sales ranking data in the first half of 2022 issued by Red Star Macalline and Easyhome, a national comprehensive shopping mall for home building materials, the sales of the mousse brand ranked first. And because of the five gold standard advantages of large scale, good quality, excellent service, complete channels, and many innovations, Mousse won the “2021-2022 China‘s Top Ten Preferred Software Home Furnishing (bed/mattress) Brands” at the 6th China Home Furnishing Brand Conference top of the list.

The home furnishing industry with a total scale of more than 4 trillion still has a deep dividend space. On the whole, the underlying basic business has not yet peaked. Through productivity, innovation and channel construction, and comprehensively improving brand strength, Deuce has built the internal strength to cross the cycle, and there is still room for improvement in performance.



