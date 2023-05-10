The proportion of imports and exports in general trade has increased. Private enterprises account for more than 50% of foreign trade. The transformation of my country’s foreign trade development mode has accelerated.

It is learned from the General Administration of Customs that the total value of my country’s imports and exports in the first four months of this year was 13.32 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 5.8%. Among them, exports were 7.67 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 10.6%; imports were 5.65 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 0.02%. From the perspective of the current month, my country’s import and export in April was 3.43 trillion yuan, an increase of 8.9% year-on-year. Among them, exports were 2.02 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 16.8%; imports were 1.41 trillion yuan, a decrease of 0.8%; trade surplus was 618.44 billion yuan, an increase of 96.5%.

Lv Daliang, director of the Statistics and Analysis Department of the General Administration of Customs, said that since the beginning of this year, my country’s economic development has shown a positive trend of recovery, and the economic operation has achieved a good start. The year-on-year growth rate of imports and exports in the first four months accelerated by 1 percentage point compared with the first quarter. The monthly customs survey shows that the proportion of companies with increased export orders has increased for four consecutive months, and the steady and positive momentum of foreign trade has continued.

Against the backdrop of sluggish global economic growth, shrinking liquidity, and persistently high inflation in major developed economies, my country’s foreign trade has not only achieved rapid growth in scale, but also continued to optimize its export structure.

The proportion of general trade import and export increased. In the first four months, my country’s general trade import and export was 8.72 trillion yuan, an increase of 8.5% year-on-year, accounting for 65.4% of my country’s total foreign trade value, an increase of 1.6 percentage points over the same period last year. Among them, exports were 5.01 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 14.1%; imports were 3.71 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 1.8%. During the same period, the import and export of processing trade was 2.38 trillion yuan, a decrease of 9.8%, accounting for 17.9%.

Imports and exports to ASEAN and the EU increased. In the first four months, ASEAN continued to maintain its status as my country’s largest trading partner. The total trade value between my country and ASEAN was 2.09 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 13.9%, accounting for 15.7% of my country’s total foreign trade value. Among them, the export to ASEAN was 1.27 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 24.1%; the import from ASEAN was 820.03 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 1.1%; the trade surplus with ASEAN was 451.55 billion yuan, an increase of 111.4%. The EU is my country’s second largest trading partner. The total trade value between my country and the EU is 1.8 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 4.2%, accounting for 13.5%. The United States is my country’s third largest trading partner. The total trade value between my country and the United States was 1.5 trillion yuan, a decrease of 4.2%, accounting for 11.2%.

During the same period, my country’s imports and exports to countries along the “Belt and Road” totaled 4.61 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 16%. Among them, exports were 2.76 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 26%; imports were 1.85 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 3.8%.

The proportion of import and export of private enterprises exceeds 50%. In the first four months, the import and export of private enterprises reached 7.05 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 15.8%, accounting for 52.9% of my country’s total foreign trade value, an increase of 4.6 percentage points over the same period last year. The import and export of state-owned enterprises was 2.18 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 5.7%, accounting for 16.4% of my country’s total foreign trade value.

On April 25, the General Office of the State Council issued the “Opinions on Promoting the Stable Scale and Optimal Structure of Foreign Trade”, from the perspective of strengthening trade to promote market expansion, stabilizing and expanding the import and export scale of key products, increasing fiscal and financial support, and accelerating the innovative development of foreign trade, Make work arrangements in terms of optimizing the foreign trade development environment to ensure the realization of the goals and tasks of promoting stability and improving quality of imports and exports. Lv Daliang said that private enterprises are the largest subject of my country’s foreign trade, and import and export have maintained a good momentum. With the implementation of relevant policies and measures to promote foreign trade to stabilize the scale and optimize the structure, the confidence and vitality of my country’s foreign trade enterprises will be further boosted and released. Vigorously promote the stability and quality of foreign trade throughout the year.

It is worth noting that automobiles have once again become one of the core driving forces for my country’s exports. In the first four months, my country exported 4.44 trillion yuan of mechanical and electrical products, a year-on-year increase of 10.5%, accounting for 57.9% of the total export value. Among them, the export of automobiles was 204.53 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 120.3%. Experts said that under the favorable policies and the development advantages accumulated by my country’s new energy vehicles, the future automobile exports will still maintain a good growth trend. In addition, the export of labor-intensive products such as clothing, clothing accessories, and plastic products also maintained rapid growth.

Wei Hao, a professor at the School of Economics and Management of Beijing Normal University and director of the National Import Research Center, said that the successive introduction of a new round of policies to stabilize foreign trade will help my country’s foreign trade import and export to achieve stable development. Changes such as the increase in the proportion of imports and exports of general trade and the continuous increase in the proportion of foreign trade by private enterprises reflect the accelerated transformation of my country’s foreign trade development mode, and also demonstrate the great resilience of my country’s industrial chain and the international competitiveness of the manufacturing industry.

Regarding the unexpected growth of exports in April, experts analyzed that in addition to the low export base in the same period last year, the backlog of export orders caused by the epidemic at the end of last year and the beginning of this year also formed a certain support for export growth. According to comprehensive research and judgment, it is expected that the rapid growth of foreign trade imports and exports will continue, which will help promote the stability and quality of foreign trade throughout the year.