Huasheng Online, Shanghai, November 3 (all-media reporter Huang Tingting) As one of the important thematic activities of the 2022 Hunan-Yangtze River Delta Economic and Trade Cooperation Week (referred to as “Huqian Week”), Hunan’s promotion conference on building a highland for reform and opening up in the inland area was held today. held in Shanghai. 4 rounds of project signing were arranged on site, 4 strategic cooperation agreements and 14 projects were signed. A total of 88 provincial-level contracted projects have been dispatched during this “Shanghai Q&A Week”, with a total investment of 93.588 billion yuan.

(Project signing site. Photo by Huasheng Online All Media Reporter Gu Pengbo)

Strong support for large projects. There are 32 projects with an investment of more than 1 billion yuan in this “Shanghai Qia Week”, with an investment of 73.91 billion yuan, accounting for nearly 80% of the total investment. Among them, there are 3 projects with an investment of more than 5 billion yuan, including 2 projects with an investment of more than 10 billion yuan. There are 14 investment projects of “three types of top 500” enterprises, with an investment of 30.86 billion yuan, accounting for 33% of the total investment.

Manufacturing projects account for a high proportion. Among the 88 contracted projects, 65 are manufacturing projects with an investment of 63.828 billion yuan, accounting for 68.2% of the total investment, covering advanced industrial chains such as intelligent equipment manufacturing, new materials, new energy, and biomedicine. Among them, the “Two New Three Electricity” characteristic industrial park project in Xiangtan High-tech Zone will be led by the intelligent manufacturing industry to build a professional industrial park for motors, electronic control and electric drives.

The extroversion theme is clear. This year, 14 foreign-invested foreign trade projects were signed during the “Shanghai Economic and Trade Week”, with an investment of 30.01 billion yuan. Among them, there are 3 foreign-funded projects (including re-investment projects), such as the Hengyang Hengli & Fung Warehouse and Logistics Park project with an investment of 2.5 billion yuan by Xin Zhongyuan Group; 11 foreign trade projects with an investment of 6.51 billion yuan, such as Yiwu Jutong Knitting Co., Ltd. Shaoyang, with an investment of 200 million yuan, has an annual output of 6 million seamless sportswear manufacturing projects, and is expected to achieve an annual export value of 20 million US dollars after it is put into operation.

The return of Hunan merchants is strong. There are 75 investment projects with the background of Hunan businessmen in this “Shanghai Q&A Week”, with an investment amount of 84.478 billion yuan, accounting for over 90% of the total investment. Among them, there are 42 investment projects by Hunan entrepreneurs, with an investment of 43.76 billion yuan, such as the Bleidon Mining Truck Headquarters project in Xiangtan with an investment of 1.5 billion yuan by Bleiden Technology Co., Ltd.

