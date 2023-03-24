Home Business The prosperity of Europe is at stake
Business

The prosperity of Europe is at stake

by admin
The prosperity of Europe is at stake


Boating in Lombardy
Image: picture alliance / Bildagentur-o

The EU wants to secure critical raw materials for the energy transition. Far too late, says Benedikt Sobotka, CEO of the Kazakh mining company ERG. He finds the attitude of Europe dishonest.

The EU Commission has presented the Critical Raw Materials Act to promote the mining and recycling of 18 strategically important raw materials. The right approach to securing Europe’s future?

Sven Astheimer

Responsible editor for corporate reporting.

The European Union has thus laid the foundation for a systematic approach to the issue of raw material security. The plan contains the right building blocks and basically has the potential to improve the security of supply of some critical raw materials. At the moment, Europe’s dependence on a few producers and supplier countries, especially in the area of ​​raw materials for the expansion of electric mobility and renewable energies, is considerable, and even dramatic in the area of ​​the further processing of these raw materials, so-called “refining”. However, Europe is 20 years too late compared to other regions. The People’s Republic of China, but meanwhile also Canada and now also the USA are far ahead here. And they all compete for the same strategically important raw material deposits in countries like Argentina, Indonesia, the Congo or Gabon. No one should therefore expect that the precarious situation of European raw material supply security will change in the next five to ten years. Unfortunately, it is precisely the period in which we expect the most critical phase of lack of security of supply, because the demand for the materials identified by the EU will increase most dramatically, especially in this period. So the prosperity of Europe is at stake. To put it bluntly: what use are battery factories in Europe if they are empty because Europe lacks the raw materials?

See also  Palm shares: shareholder Feng Yulan reduced his holdings of about 410,000 company shares | Daily Economic News

You may also like

Stock exchanges, fears about banks return. Europe in...

The world’s first support for two-way Beidou satellite...

Golem.de: IT news for professionals

Renewables, there are 21,378 companies in the sector...

Redemocratization – Mission Impossible? – Work&Economy Blog

Today’s Stock Exchanges, March 24th. Banks remain in...

SNB raises interest rates by 50 basis points,...

What poverty does to our brains

Piazza Affari opens down, gold returns to the...

Pd, surrogacy money breaks out. Schlein in favor...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy