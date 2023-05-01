The protests of the climate activists are ineffective and unrealistic

Adhesive climate activists want to draw attention to the traffic madness. But they cannot offer any sensible alternatives either.

To put it bluntly: Of course we urgently need to do something about climate change. It is also true that more attention must be paid to the consequences of the impending catastrophe. I don’t think it’s wrong that climate activists are resorting to ruthless means on the edge of legality. A protest on the street, be it through a demonstration or sticking in front of traffic lights are definitely effective – they attract a lot of attention.

The only problem is that the protests are otherwise useless. They do not lead to the citizens rethinking. Anyone standing three kilometers behind a line of demonstrators stuck in a traffic jam has no chance of trying to talk to them. What remains is anger and misunderstanding. see it 80 percent of all Germans livelihoods are endangered by climate change, as the Federal Environment Agency found in a study back in 2020.

If the demonstrators want to raise awareness of the problems of climate change, then they seem to have achieved their goal. Sure, more and more can be done, but the question must be asked whether creating congestion is the right way to do it. Because traffic jams are mainly responsible for the fact that environmental pollution continues to rise. The opposite of what you actually want is achieved.

Cars won’t go away

Demanding that cars should disappear from the streets is also utopian. It is true that cities and municipalities have to give less space to individual car traffic. However, 70 years of transport and infrastructure policy cannot be corrected within a few months or years. There is a lack of money and the expansion of alternative mobility offers. As long as there is no alternative to the car, especially in the suburbs of the cities, little will change.

Of course, traffic could look different in the future, also thanks to autonomous vehicles. In 10 to 15 years, the private car will take up far less space in inner cities than is the case now. But the question is how to deal with the traffic and climate problems in the meantime. And here the activists have no answers or plans concerning the near future.

The activists have no answers

There are alternatives to the current situation. The expansion and above all the promotion of car sharing could at least partially improve the traffic problems. There are enough studies to show that car sharing could result in up to 30 percent fewer cars on the road. It is important here that the cars must be available primarily in the suburbs.

Ridesharing, which has now almost been forgotten, can also provide relief in inner cities. It is also an offer for those who are more at war with public transport. The problem with ridesharing is that the running costs exceed the income and companies depend on subsidies to be able to operate profitably. This will change with the use of autonomous vehicles. But the technology is not yet mature.

The climate protests ignore all these alternatives and demand a maximum solution that cannot be implemented. In this way you can neither reach the employees in the city administration nor the people who are aware of the problems that traffic causes every day. If activists want to achieve something, they have to do more than just stay glued to the pavement. People are open to reasonable solutions. But not for protest that offers no alternatives.

