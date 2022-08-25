The province’s expansion of consumption, promotion of services, stabilization of foreign trade and foreign investment and the third quarter business operation scheduling video conference held

News from our newspaper on the 23rd (reporter Fu Yu)On the 23rd, the province’s video and teleconference on expanding consumption, promoting services, stabilizing foreign trade and foreign investment and the third quarter business operation scheduling was held in Harbin. Li Haitao, vice governor and vice chairman of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, attended the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting pointed out that business work such as expanding consumption, promoting services, stabilizing foreign trade, and stabilizing foreign investment plays an important role in stabilizing the overall economic market. From January to July this year, under the strong leadership of the provincial party committee and the provincial government, the province’s business operation has shown a trend of steady growth, joy and worry. It is necessary to accurately grasp the business development situation in our province, enhance the sense of responsibility and urgency, strengthen confidence and determination, adhere to problem orientation and goal orientation, focus on making up for shortcomings, strengths and weaknesses, promote the operation of the business economy within a reasonable range, and strive for the best results .

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to further tap the potential, accelerate the recovery of consumption to positive growth, continue to expand bulk consumption, guide new consumption, support the development of circulation enterprises, and promote the continued recovery of consumption. It is necessary to take effective measures to promote the rapid growth of the for-profit service industry, implement policies, track services, strengthen scheduling, and strive to complete the annual goals and tasks. It is necessary to increase the quantity and prevent the reduction, maintain the good momentum of foreign trade growth, coordinate the work of maintaining stability and improving the quality of foreign trade, and promote and promote the sustained and stable growth of foreign trade. It is necessary to make practical proposals for projects, make every effort to expand foreign investment and attract domestic investment, ensure that various types of capital projects are attracted, retained, and developed well, and promote investment promotion to improve quality and quantity. It is necessary to strengthen coordination and dispatch, comprehensively consolidate responsibilities, strengthen overall coordination, special class promotion, form a joint force, strive for better results in the business economy, and take practical actions to welcome the successful convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.