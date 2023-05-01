The province’s largest single-capacity onshore wind power project is fully connected to the grid for power generation

The picture shows the wind power project group in Montenegro.

On April 29, as the last wind turbine completed testing and commissioning and was connected to the grid, the 400 MW wind power project of Jinzhou Heishan, a Northeast Company of State Power Investment Corporation, successfully realized full-capacity grid-connected power generation.

Jinzhou Heishan 400 MW Wind Power Project is located in Heishan County, Jinzhou City. It is the largest onshore wind power project in our province. A total of 80 5 MW wind turbines and a 220 kV booster station will be built. The total investment of the project is Amounting to 2.248 billion yuan, it is a key project of the “14th Five-Year Plan” energy plan of our province. It is a major clean energy project for the State Power Investment Corporation and the provincial government to deepen strategic cooperation between the central and local governments. The pilot project of the new energy large base.

After the full capacity of the project is connected to the grid, it can transmit 1.13 billion kwh of clean electricity to the grid every year, which can meet the annual electricity demand of nearly 600,000 households, save about 345,000 tons of standard coal and reduce 912,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions every year. The average annual tax payment is about 55 million yuan, which has significant economic benefits and ecological and environmental protection benefits.

A person from SPIC Northeast Company said that all the production capacity will be connected to its new energy production and operation center for centralized management and control. Relying on the advanced technologies such as the fan intelligent headroom safety control system and central monitoring system equipped with the project itself, it will realize remote information with the production and operation center. Interactive, give full play to the functions of remote signaling, telemetry, remote adjustment, remote control, and remote viewing, accurately grasp the trend of power generation capacity, realize remote monitoring automation, intelligent production management, and intelligent condition maintenance, promote the maximum release of production capacity, and provide a strong power grid. “Green electricity” support.

This grid connection marks a major breakthrough of SPIC in the centralized development and base promotion of the clean energy industry in Liaoning. According to Shao Lianyou, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of SPIC Northeast Company, at present, Jinzhou Heishan Phase II Wind Power, Anshan Huandong Phase II Wind Power, Anshan Tai’an Wind Power, Tieling Wind Power and Thermal Storage Multi-energy Complementary Phase I Wind Power invested and constructed by the company , Beipiao Sanbaoying Photovoltaic and other major projects simultaneously set off a construction boom. Projects such as Jinzhou Changxing Wind Power and Dalian Source-Network-Load-Storage Integrated Wind Power have entered the construction stage. Currently, the scale of new energy bases under construction is more than 2 million kilowatts. Realize the large-scale commissioning of a capacity of more than one million kilowatts.



