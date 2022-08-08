Recently, the Provincial Department of Finance issued a special fund of 15.85 million yuan for the development of small and medium-sized enterprises at the provincial level, and implemented rewards and subsidies for enterprises listed on the intellectual property pledge financing, the New Third Board and the Shuangchuang Board. , financing is expensive.

It is understood that the intellectual property pledge loan award and subsidy policy is to provide subsidy support of no more than 30% and a maximum of 500,000 yuan per household to small and medium-sized enterprises that obtain loans through intellectual property pledge. It aims to guide financial institutions to innovate financing products and help small and medium-sized enterprises. Indirect financing, broaden financing channels and ease financing pressure. Shaanxi Guangde Electronic Materials Co., Ltd., Xi’an Kaitian Railway Electric Co., Ltd. and other 69 small and medium-sized enterprises with high technology content and broad market prospects received 11.31 million yuan in subsidies and 897 million yuan in intellectual property pledge loans. Among the award-subsidized enterprises, manufacturing and “specialized, special and new” small and medium-sized enterprises accounted for 62% and 30% respectively.

The “New Third Board” and “Innovation and Innovation Board” listing bonus policy is to give a one-time reward of 500,000 yuan to small and medium-sized enterprises that list on the “New Third Board” for the first time, and a one-time reward of 20,000 yuan to those listed on the “Innovation and Innovation Board” for the first time. Support small and medium-sized enterprises in direct financing through the capital market. Each of 9 companies listed on the “New Third Board” in the province, including Xi’an Wanlong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., received 500,000 yuan in subsidies; Funds 20,000 yuan.

In recent years, the Provincial Department of Finance has arranged a total of 83.5 million yuan of funds to reward 167 companies listed on the “New Third Board”. At present, there are 122 enterprises listed on the “New Third Board” in Shaanxi Province, which have achieved financing of 3.22 billion yuan. Among them, 31 enterprises have been recognized as “specialized, refined and new” at the national and provincial levels, 35 enterprises have entered the innovation layer, and 13 enterprises have been listed and cultivated to become listed companies, playing the role of “level-by-level progressive” in the capital market.

In the next step, the Provincial Department of Finance will strengthen coordination and policy coordination with departments and financial institutions, actively plan, support the construction of multi-level, multi-channel and diversified financing channels for SMEs, take multiple measures to reduce financing costs, and promote high-quality development of SMEs , to contribute financial strength to stabilize the overall economic market.

Zhao Yingru, intern of Wang He, an all-media reporter of Xi’an Press