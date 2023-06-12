The provincial government and the State Grid signed a framework agreement for deepening strategic cooperation.

Amplify the new potential energy of central-local cooperation and share the new achievements of energy transformation

The provincial government and the State Grid signed a framework agreement on deepening strategic cooperation

Mao Weiming and Xin Baoan attended and witnessed the signing

Huasheng Online, June 10th (all-media reporter Sun Minjian) On the afternoon of the 10th, the provincial government and the State Grid Corporation of China signed a framework agreement on deepening strategic cooperation in Changsha. Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor Mao Weiming had a discussion with State Grid Party Secretary and Chairman Xin Baoan and witnessed the signing.

Provincial leaders Li Dianxun, Qin Guowen, and Secretary-General of the Provincial Government Qu Hai participated.

During the symposium, Mao Weiming thanked State Grid for its long-term strong support for Hunan’s economic and social development. He pointed out that in recent years, Hunan has anchored the beautiful blueprint of “three highs and four new”, continuously strengthened the energy support based on electricity, vigorously implemented the “Ningdian Power into Hunan” and other introduction of foreign power upgrades, promoted the construction of supporting power sources, and the scale of pumped energy storage Three landmark projects, including the construction of modernization, have taken new steps in the development of energy, green, low-carbon and high-quality. As of the end of last year, the installed capacity of power grid in the province reached 58.413 million kilowatts; it is planned that by 2025, the province’s stable power supply capacity will reach 60 million kilowatts, of which the installed capacity of wind power and photovoltaic power generation will reach more than 25 million kilowatts. Mao Weiming said that he hopes that the two sides will take the signing of this framework agreement as a new starting point to deepen practical cooperation in the construction of key energy projects, the development and application of new energy storage, the research and development of new energy technologies, and the layout of emerging industries, so as to promote the high-quality development of energy in Hunan. Especially with the accelerated recovery of the economy and the unsatisfactory hydropower generation affected by climate factors, the peak summer electricity load in our province this year is predicted to exceed the level of the same period last year, and the situation of “safety, people’s livelihood, and development” is more severe. It is hoped that the State Grid will further leverage the advantages of large power grid mutual aid, support the development of cross-regional power purchase transactions, increase the intensity of foreign power into Hunan, and help Hunan win the battle to ensure power supply during the summer peak. Hunan will continue to optimize the first-class business environment, and provide service guarantee for the implementation of the State Grid’s “one body and four wings” development layout in Hunan.





Xin Baoan thanked Hunan for its strong support for the development of State Grid in Hunan. Hunan’s economic recovery is strong, and demand for electricity is growing rapidly, he said. It is our bounden duty to better guarantee the electricity demand for high-quality development in Hunan. State Grid will further increase investment and support in Hunan, continue to improve the ability to optimize the allocation of power grid resources, accelerate the planning and construction of channels for foreign power into Hunan, fully complete the task of meeting the peak summer, fully support the transformation and upgrading of energy structure, and strive for the high-quality development of Hunan Provide safe and reliable power support.

According to the agreement, the two parties will deepen cooperation in implementing the national carbon peak carbon neutrality goal, promoting the high-quality development of power grids, improving energy and power security capabilities, accelerating energy green and low-carbon transformation, and promoting energy and power reform and innovation to achieve win-win development.





Before the signing ceremony, the two parties also investigated the Hunan Electric Power Science and Technology Industrial Park, and attended the launch meeting of the National Key Laboratory of Power Grid Disaster Prevention and Mitigation. The National Key Laboratory of Power Grid Disaster Prevention and Mitigation is committed to tackling key technologies for disaster prevention in new power systems, and has achieved a number of original and leading achievements in technical fields such as power grid anti-icing, power grid fire prevention, transformer fire extinguishing, power grid lightning protection, and safe batteries , widely used in 31 provinces across the country and exported to the United States, Canada, Mexico, India and other countries, making positive contributions to power grid disaster prevention.

