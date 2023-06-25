The Provincial New Energy Automobile Industry Cluster Construction Promotion Conference Held

Provincial new energy vehicle industry cluster construction promotion conference held

Ye Luzhong made an exchange speech at the Lu’an sub-venue

News from this website On June 21, the Anhui Provincial New Energy Automobile Industry Cluster Construction Promotion Conference was held in Hefei. Ye Luzhong, secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, attended the meeting at the Lu’an sub-venue, and made an exchange speech on building a supporting base for the auto parts industry and a well-known hydrogen fuel cell independent innovation and industrialization highland in the country. City leaders Pan Dongxu, Fu Xin’an, Chen Jiaben, Liu Hongjie and others attended the meeting.

Ye Luzhong said that in recent years, Lu’an City has focused on the provincial party committee and the provincial government’s planning of a trillion-level intelligent electric networked automobile industry cluster, and has focused on building an intelligent electric networked automobile parts industry base and a well-known hydrogen fuel cell independent innovation highland in the country. As a key measure of “Great Hefei on the chain and integrating into the Yangtze River Delta”, make full use of potential energy such as location transportation, industrial ecology and capacity space, and fully promote the industrial city, innovation and upgrading of development zones, “double recruitment and double introduction” and “trinity” Catch up to Decisive Engineering. As of the end of May this year, the city has signed 160 supporting industry projects for smart electric connected vehicles with a total investment of 103.25 billion yuan, and 98 projects have started construction with a total investment of 55.83 billion yuan. Approved to join the first round of national fuel cell vehicle demonstration city clusters.

Ye Luzhong said that in recent years, Lu’an has grasped the general trend and seized opportunities to speed up the construction of a supporting base for the auto parts industry. Seize the opportunity of the development of smart electric connected vehicles and the opportunity of Hefei to build China‘s new energy vehicle capital, through high-level promotion, upper and lower coordination, system planning, platform building, wall chart operations, targeted attraction, local understanding, transformation into the chain, Improve policies, strengthen guarantees, etc. It is estimated that by 2023, the city’s smart electric networked vehicle supporting industry will have 74 completed projects, 70 projects that can be put into production, and 56 projects that can meet regulations, with an additional output value of more than 13 billion yuan.

At the same time, based on its advantages and giving full play to its characteristics, it will strive to create a hydrogen fuel cell innovation highland, and advance the layout of hydrogen energy and fuel cell industries. Plan to build the province’s first hydrogen energy industrial park, build the province’s first 10,000-level hydrogen fuel cell independent production line, the first hydrogen refueling station, be approved as the province’s first hydrogen fuel cell academician workstation, and open the province’s first hydrogen fuel cell The bus demonstration line, the maximum mileage of bicycles exceeds 200,000 kilometers. The construction and operation of the first megawatt-level hydrogen energy comprehensive utilization demonstration station in China is the first comprehensive verification and engineering application of the “production, storage, and generation” hydrogen energy technology with independent intellectual property rights in China.

In the next step, Lu’an City will conscientiously implement the spirit of the provincial conference, implement the provincial new energy vehicle and intelligent networked vehicle industry ecological construction plan, intensively study the subdivision of the industry, displace the layout with brother cities, seek common development, and do our best for our province Contribute to the creation of a trillion-level new energy vehicle industry cluster. (Yang Xiuling, financial media reporter, Wanxi Daily, intern Li Yang)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

