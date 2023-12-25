The public fund ranking battle has entered a critical period, and technology-themed funds are expected to become annual winners – Financial Channel – Hangzhou Net

2023 Ranking Battle for Public Funds Nears Critical Period

As the last week of 2023 unfolds, the competition for public funds has reached a crucial point. According to data from Wind, technology-themed funds are poised to emerge as the annual winners. This is evident from the fact that a majority of the top-performing funds in the market belong to this category. Some funds have seen annualized returns of over 65%, a significant feat in the competitive landscape. Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and Qualified Domestic Institutional Investor (QDII) funds are leading the pack in this race for public funds.

While technology-themed funds dominate the top rankings, other theme funds also enjoyed a strong performance last week. The non-ferrous metals, military industry, and new energy sectors exhibited robust performance. However, game theme funds faced an unexpected setback. Several game-themed ETFs plummeted, with the highest-performing game-themed fund now ranking only 32nd, a drastic change from its previous dominance in the market.

Despite the downturn in game theme funds, there was a significant inflow of funds into the gaming sector, as investors seized the opportunity to buy on the dip. This was evidenced by the substantial purchase of Cathay Gaming ETF, with a record-breaking daily turnover of 427 million yuan. The influx of funds into the gaming sector signals an optimistic outlook for the market, with many investors capitalizing on the low prices.

In addition to technology-themed funds, mining, pharmaceutical, and consumer-themed funds have also shown strong performance. Non-ferrous metals and military-themed funds are particularly anticipated to perform well in the following year, according to the latest reports from Cathay Fund and Galaxy Fund. With expectations of a potential interest rate cut in 2024, non-ferrous metal prices are predicted to benefit from the anticipated policy change. Similarly, the military industry is on the brink of a turning point, with certain military industry ETFs offering attractive investment opportunities.

As 2023 draws to a close, the battle for public funds is heating up, with various theme funds jockeying for top positions. The shifting landscape of the market presents both challenges and opportunities for investors, as they navigate the ever-changing dynamics of the financial sector.

Share this: Facebook

X

