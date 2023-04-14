The extraordinary session is over, but the coming to terms with the inglorious end of Credit Suisse is far from over. There are increasing signs that Parliament is resorting to the strongest means it has: the Parliamentary Inquiry Commission, or PUK for short.

Maja Briner / ch media

The demand emerged the evening the CS-UBS deal became known: a PUK is needed, a parliamentary commission of inquiry. It is Parliament’s strongest means of clarifying events – and is rarely used, most recently in 1995. Now there are many indications that it could be that time again.

Much need for discussion: Even after the extraordinary session, there are still many unanswered questions.Bild: keystone

The office of the National Council, in which all parliamentary groups are represented, unanimously voted in favor of it back in March. The greater hurdle, however, is the Council of States. In the aftermath of the UBS rescue of 2008, he prevented the use of a PUK. This time, the office of the Council of States put the brakes on: At the end of March, it decided to first wait for the ongoing investigations by the audit committees.

President of the Council of States Brigitte Häberli-Koller (middle/TG) says: «We want to examine the question of a possible PUK very carefully. In addition, according to the law, the Federal Council has the right to be heard.” The business review committees meet in mid-May, after which the Council of States office plans hearings.

Lots of open questions

SP Councilor of States Hans Stöckli is a member of the GPK and a sub-commission that is now making initial clarifications. “In this context, we also check whether our tools are sufficient,” he says. The establishment of a PUK does not rule out the GPK of the Council of States.

“Personally, I assume that given the gravity and the many unanswered questions, we will not be able to avoid using a PUK,” he says. Everything must be done to increase public confidence. The fact that the National Council refused to approve the bank rescue loans also speaks for a PUK: “Apparently, a majority of the National Council does not agree with the way the administration and the Federal Council acted in the Credit Suisse affair. That raises questions.”

In any case, the work of the GPK is right and important, he emphasizes. If a PUK is used, this can be based on the preliminary work.

“When, if not now?”

In the Council of States, the FDP and the center are the most important, they make up the majority of the members. The FDP wants a complete review of what happened, emphasizes party president and councilor Thierry Burkart. For the time being, the FDP is waiting for the preliminary clarifications of the GPK-S. “Should the instruments of a PUK be necessary to be able to carry out full investigations, the FDP will agree to a PUK.”

FDP Councilor of States Damian Müller wants a PUK.Bild: keystone

Others go further. “In the case of Credit Suisse, a PUK is absolutely necessary,” says FDP member of the Council of States Damian Müller. “When, if not now, is it necessary to review the processes?” The role of the National Bank and Finma must also be examined. However, the PUK should not “become a political show like the extraordinary session”.

Central Councilor Andrea Gmür-Schönenberger also says: “In my opinion, an event of this dimension and scope requires a PUK.” For the second time, a bank had been driven into the wall. It now needs a clean, complete and relentless work-up. “We must use every means available to do this.” The public has a right to be informed about what may have gone wrong.

A decision should not be made until autumn

Others are even more reserved, but also tend towards a PUK. Middle Councilor Pirmin Bischof says: “The case is so serious that it needs to be processed.” With the rejection of the commitment credits in the National Council, the urgency “didn’t get any smaller”. The decisive question is whether the GPK has sufficient funds for the workup. “In my view, there are strong arguments for a PUK because it has more rights.”

FDP Councilor of States Josef Dittli also says that the GPK’s clarifications should be awaited. If she already answers all the questions, there is no need for a PUK. “But I tend to think that a PUK could make sense because it has access to other sources of information. It would also be a political signal that we want to exhaust all means in the event of an event of this magnitude.”

The willingness to use a PUK is therefore high. It may take a while before it is clear whether there is one. President of the National Council Martin Candinas (centre/GR) assumes that a PUK would probably not be decided until the autumn session, if the Council of States gives the go-ahead. “We would first have to formulate the exact order for the PUK. After that, both councils must agree.” To achieve this in the summer session is sporty. (aargauerzeitung.ch)