The question of the responsibility of CS shareholders is neglected

Credit Suisse failure: The crux of the call for stricter regulation The UBS shareholders appear – perhaps not quite rightly – completely unimpressed by the current parliamentary debate. An analysis.

The officially orchestrated and supported CS takeover by UBS obscures the view of those who are really responsible for the debacle. Image: Peter Klaunzer / Keystone

While parliament on Wednesday continued to debate the admissibility of state guarantees issued by the Federal Council to the National Bank and UBS in connection with the March 19 takeover of Credit Suisse, the latter bank’s shares fell on the same day for the third time since jumped over the 19 franc mark on that memorable Sunday.