The question of the responsibility of CS shareholders is neglected

Credit Suisse failure: The crux of the call for stricter regulation
The UBS shareholders appear – perhaps not quite rightly – completely unimpressed by the current parliamentary debate. An analysis.
While parliament on Wednesday continued to debate the admissibility of state guarantees issued by the Federal Council to the National Bank and UBS in connection with the March 19 takeover of Credit Suisse, the latter bank’s shares fell on the same day for the third time since jumped over the 19 franc mark on that memorable Sunday.