The quotation of some lithium battery materials fell today, and the price of battery grade lithium carbonate fell by 1,000 yuan/ton
Source: Caijing.comAuthor: Yan Qi2022-11-25 17:43
Quotations for some lithium battery materials fell today. Battery-grade lithium carbonate fell by 1,000 yuan/ton, with an average price of 586,500 yuan/ton; industrial-grade lithium carbonate fell by 1,000 yuan/ton, with an average price of 573,000 yuan/ton; 3,000 yuan/ton; cobalt intermediates fell 2,000 yuan/ton; cobalt sulfate and cobalt chloride fell 1,000 yuan/ton; tricobalt tetroxide fell 3,500 yuan/ton; cobalt oxide fell 2,000 yuan/ton.
