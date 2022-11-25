Home Business The quotation of some lithium battery materials fell today, and the price of battery grade lithium carbonate fell by 1,000 yuan/ton.
The quotation of some lithium battery materials fell today, and the price of battery grade lithium carbonate fell by 1,000 yuan/ton.

The quotation of some lithium battery materials fell today, and the price of battery grade lithium carbonate fell by 1,000 yuan/ton.

The quotation of some lithium battery materials fell today, and the price of battery grade lithium carbonate fell by 1,000 yuan/ton

Source: Caijing.com
2022-11-25

Quotations for some lithium battery materials fell today. Battery-grade lithium carbonate fell by 1,000 yuan/ton, with an average price of 586,500 yuan/ton; industrial-grade lithium carbonate fell by 1,000 yuan/ton, with an average price of 573,000 yuan/ton; 3,000 yuan/ton; cobalt intermediates fell 2,000 yuan/ton; cobalt sulfate and cobalt chloride fell 1,000 yuan/ton; tricobalt tetroxide fell 3,500 yuan/ton; cobalt oxide fell 2,000 yuan/ton.

Caijing.com Automotive News On November 25, Shanghai Ganglian released data showing that the quotations of some lithium battery materials fell today. Ton, the average price was 573,000 yuan/ton; electrolytic cobalt fell 2,500-3,000 yuan/ton; cobalt intermediates fell 2,000 yuan/ton; cobalt sulfate and cobalt chloride fell 1,000 yuan/ton; Cobalt fell by 2,000 yuan/ton.

