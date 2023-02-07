Home Business The race to renew 62 boards is starting in Piazza Affari: 230 seats for women
Business

The race to renew 62 boards is starting in Piazza Affari: 230 seats for women

by admin
The race to renew 62 boards is starting in Piazza Affari: 230 seats for women

Interesting round of renewals of the boards of directors in 2023 for companies listed on Piazza Affari. And not only because the boards of various bigwigs of the Treasury subsidiaries are being renewed, but also because of the large representation of financial and industrial companies who will have to redesign the corporate bodies.

Overall the assemblies of 62 companies will be called upon to elect 584 directors. Of these, a share – about 230 – is reserved for the less represented genre (in general…

See also  Yang Feng Yin violated?The inside story of the contest between Didi and the top leaders of the Chinese Communist Party | Didi's listing | Didi Travel | U.S. listing

You may also like

Orcel wins on appeal with Santander. The bank...

Most of the popular Chinese concept stocks rose...

Best Prepaid Card: The Best Rechargeable Cards

Diletta Leotta scores: after Inter-Milan, what a show...

Wall Street on tiptoe waiting for Powell. Kashkari...

Powell’s latest talk: I don’t know that the...

New stadium of Rome, with the resolution on...

Ferretti Group, employee bonuses and IPO in sight

AI chatbots are in the ascendant, Google, Microsoft,...

Resolution 48 of 02/01/2023 – Authorization to stipulate...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy