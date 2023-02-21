A pool of doctors has certified that Joe Biden “is a healthy and vigorous 80-year-old man”, “suitable to fulfill the duties of the presidency, as head of the executive, head of state and commander in chief”: more than a bulletin doctor, the conclusions of the annual check-up which the president of the United States underwent on Thursday 16 February – are a viaticum for the re-nomination for the 2024 presidential election. Formally, Biden has not yet announced it, even though the speech on the state of the Union on Tuesday 7 February seemed to be the prologue.

Democrats ‘frozen’ by the president

The bulletin, signed by the White House doctor, Colonel Kevin O’Connor, is packaged to alleviate the perplexities of those who consider the president too old to attempt an encore and, above all, to hold a second term. The opinion is also widespread in the democratic field: over one in two Democrat voters, 52%, think Biden shouldn’t run again.

Awaiting Biden’s decisions ‘freezes’, 20 months before next year’s presidential elections, the democratic field, where no nominations for the nomination have yet been made official. A Reuters/Ipsos poll, from which we sourced the above data, indicates that However, Biden leads the preferences of Democratic voters: 35% support it, in front of the independent and socialist senator Bernie Sanders to 13% – a year older than Biden -, to his deputy Kamala Harris at 12% ea Pete ButtigiegMinister of Transport, to 10%.

More than Usa 2024, it looks like a remake of Usa 2020: in fact, they are all names of that race, because, so far, no new face has come forward. AND if Biden runs, the Democratic field could remain semi-desertedreducing the primaries to a formality.

The Republican Camp

There is, however, ferment in the Republican camp, where the early move of Donald Trump77 years old, who has already taken the field, triggers reactions. Nikki Haley, 51, a former US representative to the UN during the first half of the Trump administration and former governor of South Carolina, is a candidate for the Republican nomination – if she succeeds in her aim, she would be the first woman to obtain it. The governor of Florida Ron DeSantisfresh from a big personal statement in the midterm vote of November 8, 2022, the former Trump deputy Mike Pence and former secretary of state Mike Pompeo are evaluating if and when to enter the fray.

The Ipsos/Reuters poll says that Trump is currently the pacesetter in the Republican camp: Enjoys 43% of voting intentions, ahead of DeSantis at 31%. Haley, who has yet to build his national notoriety, is at 4%; Pence, who has the hostility of all ‘Trumpians’, who accuse him of disloyalty, and Pompeo are behind.

With her announcement, made last Wednesday February 15 in Charleston, Haley became Trump’s first and, for now, only major rival for the Republican nomination. She is of Indian origins – she is the daughter of immigrants -, she has empathy and political skills. Electoral strategists believe that the broadening of the Republican field is an advantage for Trump, whose share of support is large and substantially solid, while his contenders would divide the remaining field.

Investigations and judicial troubles towards Usa2024

The first stages of Usa 2024 – the vote will take place on 5 November 2024 – intersect with judicial aftermath of the Trump presidency and with the hunt for confidential documents that presidents and vice-presidents of the recent past have taken away, more or less knowingly, from the White House. On orders from the Justice Department, the FBI searched Trump’s residences and offices and then sifted through those of Biden and Pence, finding something everywhere. The National Archives has urged all living White House veterans to search through their papers to see if there isn’t anything that needs to be turned over to them.

The story does not seem to impress voters, even if the uncooperative attitude of Trump and his lawyers raises doubts about his ability to hold public offices. Polls by Ap and Cnn indicate that the degree of approval of Biden’s work it is not a function of whether or not documents were found in his offices or – as happened – in his garage: remains stable at around 45%, quite low, but not at its lowest. Special prosecutors are dealing with the matter, one for Trump and one for Biden.

In regards to Trump, they go ahead inquiries into attempts to overturn the outcome of the 2020 elections – in Georgia and at the federal level: the Justice Department is moving and in parallel, investigations are underway in New York on the financial practices of the Trump Organization, the family holding company.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration is grappling with the war in Ukraine, with the ‘balloon war’ with China and, on the domestic front, with the specter of a federal ‘default’, which could take place between July and September. if Congress does not raise the federal debt limit. The forecast is from the Congressional Budget Office. The White House and the Republican opposition are negotiating: to raise the debt ceiling, the Republicans are asking for cuts in public spending; Democrats, on the other hand, want to keep the two issues separate. We will talk about it in the months to come.