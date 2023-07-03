The radio race, Deejay in first place

The data of RadioTER, the official survey on radio audiences, relating to the first half of 2023 (from 17 January to 12 June 2023) were published today with growing results compared to the same period of 2022: 36,605,000 average daily listeners (+ 8.8%) and 7,335,000 in the average quarter of an hour (+17.7%). A positive trend which, associated with the increase in advertising revenues (+4.4% in the first five months of 2023), highlights the strength of the sector even in the complexity of the current economic scenario. Important numbers which include the excellent audience results of the three Gedi Group broadcasters which close the first half of 2023 with growth compared to the same period of the previous year. A note from the Group explains it.

Radio Deejay takes first place in the AQH ranking with 671,000 listeners (+41.6%) and reaches 5,448,000 listeners on an average day (+13.7%). Radio Capital grows in the AQH with 141 thousand (+11.0%) listeners and totals 1,303 thousand listeners on the Average Day (-4.8%). Excellent results also for m2o which with 168,000 listeners in the AQH (+21.7%) reaches its all-time high and which on the Average Day is close to 1.7 million listeners (1,682,000 +4.1%). The comment of Linus, Radio Gedi Editorial Director and Artistic Director of Radio Deejay and Radio Capital: «These more than positive data confirm the goodness of our editorial choices and stimulate us to continue in the process of renewing the offer of our radios, always intended more like multimedia platforms which, through multiple distribution channels, manage to intercept a very large and extraordinarily loyal audience, which interacts and participates with enthusiasm in all the events conceived and organized. A unique bond, also recognized by investors and partners. The ranking at the top of Radio Deejay then reflects the loyalty of our community created over the years and which is reflected in the 190,000 people present at Party Like A Deejay last June, in the almost 30,000 participants in the first three stages of Deejay Ten 2023 and in the undisputed leadership in the digital, social and podcast world, where our OnePodcast initiative has reached over 15 million streams per month after just over a year. It is also nice to see the growth of m2o and the affection of the public for Radio Capital, recognized for its both informative and musical quality». The comment of Albertino, Artistic Director of Radio m2o: «The data for the first part of 2023 confirm the excellent sensations of the last few months. Since m2o has finally been able to express itself at full capacity, go to the area, meet its listeners, I have noticed a change of pace, I have perceived a new, particular feeling. The new data suggest an important leap in quality for the broadcaster, always committed to seeking out and proposing musical trends, uses and customs of an increasingly transversal audience, united by an attitude that goes beyond any personal reference. We just have to continue on this path.”