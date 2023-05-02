The Rai license fee comes out of the bill and can be canceled legally: here’s how it’s done

Rai fee, towards the exit from the electricity bill. Here’s the news

Important novelty on the front of Rai fee: finally will come out from the electricity bill, and the payment method will be different. To confirm it later Italy’s commitment con the EUthe Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgettiwho already in February had declared: “This year I have taken enormous responsibility, and I have taken a lot of criticism clearly from everyone, because we arrived and it remained on the bill, otherwise everything would jump, but it becomes clear that the Rai license fee will have to come out of the bill and therefore next year it will be necessary to find another instrument“.

The Rai license fee could therefore “disappear” from the electricity bill as of 2024while at the moment, it is paid in bimonthly installments together. Several hypotheses were made with regard to the modification of the Rai license fee, envisaged by the Energy Decree of last April. Go back to the old system bulletin postal is excluded, as it could lead to a increased evasion of the tax, previously even close to 27%. To date, the best solution seems to be to collect the “television tax” through the declaration of the incomes (model 730 or Redditi PF) in order to keep the dreaded tax evasion low.

Another viable way to collect the fee seems to be to focus on le society regional, which would take care of the management of the receipts. But it is possible to waive the fee. It’s important to remember that you can cancel the fee only if you no longer own a television and you own the electric utility.

