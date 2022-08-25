Original title: Rainbow New Energy GEM IPO will raise funds soon to be used for ultra-thin high-transparency photovoltaic glass projects

Shanghai Securities News China Securities News (Reporter Wang Zilin) ​​The official website of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange shows that the GEM Listing Committee of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange is scheduled to hold the 56th listing committee review meeting in 2022 on August 25. At that time, it will review the Rainbow Group New Energy Co., Ltd. ( Hereinafter referred to as “Rainbow New Energy”) the first issue.

Rainbow New Energy is a joint stock limited company approved by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council and established exclusively by Rainbow Group. The actual controller is China Electronics. The company’s H shares were listed and traded on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on December 20, 2004, and six “China firsts”, including the first color picture tube and the first liquid crystal substrate glass, were born. In December 2021, Rainbow New Energy submitted a prospectus to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and applied for listing on the Growth Enterprise Market. It plans to raise 2 billion yuan, which will be mainly used for the first phase of the ultra-thin and high-transparency photovoltaic glass project of Jiangxi Rainbow Photovoltaic Co., Ltd. in Shangrao.

The main business of Rainbow New Energy is the research and development, production and sales of photovoltaic glass. After years of accumulation, the company has formed 8 core technology systems related to photovoltaic glass, and obtained 163 patents, including 11 invention patents related to photovoltaic glass business. , 127 utility model patents related to photovoltaic glass business.

At present, the sales range of photovoltaic glass products of Rainbow New Energy Company has covered the whole country and exported to overseas. It has gradually developed into an excellent photovoltaic glass supplier in China. It has established a good business reputation and brand image in the industry, and has established relationships with most domestic photovoltaic module manufacturers. A solid upstream and downstream cooperative relationship has been established, and various core technology products have been widely recognized by partners and have strong market competitiveness.

Rainbow New Energy said that the company has always attached great importance to technological innovation and product optimization, and is guided by market demand and driven by internal mechanisms, starting from the training and incentives of R&D personnel, R&D investment, and R&D resource allocation, actively improving and improving technology. Research and development innovation mechanism, and gradually establish a continuous innovation mechanism for technology research and development that meets the development requirements of the industry and the company’s own characteristics. Relying on profound technical accumulation and extensive customer recognition, the company will continue to adhere to the forefront of industry technology for production and research and development, which will further enhance its sustainable competitiveness and expand its market share.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: