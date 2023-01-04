Third consecutive session of earnings for the European stock exchanges and for Piazza Affari. The Ftse Mib ends up 1.7% at 24,860 points, with Telecom Italia (+3.8%) among the best, awaiting the offer from Cdp and Macquarie for NetCo, expected around mid-January.

Purchases also on Hera (+3.9%), Banco Bpm (+3.75%) and Unicredit (+3.7%), while the oil companies Tenaris (-7.05%) and Saipem (-3. 05%) in the wake of the drop in crude oil prices (Brent -4.5% to 78.4 dollars a barrel).

On bonds, the Btp-Bund spread contracted to 199 basis points, with the Italian 10-year yield down to 4.26%.

During the day, the services PMI and composite indexes of the main Eurozone countries were released, which overall show an improvement although still signaling a contraction. Inflation in France eased to a harmonized 6.7% a year in December, from 7.1% in November, ahead of the eurozone consumer price data due out on Friday.

Positive performance after an uncertain start for Wall Street, awaiting the minutes of the Federal Reserve which will be released tonight and should confirm the restrictive orientation of the Fomc. Meanwhile, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said the Washington-based institute would raise rates yet again by at least another percentage point this year (compared to the current 4.25%-4.5% range). despite signs of a slowdown in inflation.

November’s job vacancies numbers showed a decline from the previous month but came in higher than estimates, while the ISM manufacturing index fell to its lowest level since May 2020 at 48.4 points in December. The US employment report will be published on Friday, which should show an increase in non farm payrolls of 200,000 units and a stable unemployment rate at 3.7% in December.

The euro/dollar exchange rate has little movement in the 1.06 area while natural gas is still falling in Europe, below 65 euro/MWh, thanks above all to the mild temperatures which are holding back demand.