There are Amazon and Calzedonia, Bata and Aldi. These are some of the retail chains awarded with “Best Sign 2023” and Bottega Verde stands out above all, the overall winner. The rankings are decreed by a survey carried out by Largo Consumo together with Ipsos on the shopping experience in the major physical and digital brands, conducted on a demoscopic sample through over 7,000 interviews, and the support of the retail community and trade associations to offer a measure of the quality of the offer perceived by customers. The best retailers for each sector were thus identified on the basis of parameters that identify the quality of the brands perceived by customers, in particular by measuring the emotional connection between consumers and brands and allows the latter to get to know themselves better through the eyes of consumers. The customer experience was examined through a representative sample of the Italian population by geographical area, gender and age.

The product areas considered are 24 to offer a transversal reading of the various markets, from the purchase experience at the physical store, through e-commerce or on 100% digital platforms. The study involved dozens of parameters of interest collected in five macro-categories to monitor the evolution of consumer assessments over time: offer, point of sale, service, personnel and sustainability. Prizes were thus awarded for the 24 product categories as well as 6 special awards: Overall Winner Best Insignia 2023, Best Human Touch 2023, Best Engagement & Communication 2023, Best Sustainability 2023, Best Omnichannel Retail 2023, Best Online Pure Player. In addition to these, the title of Best Retail Manager was awarded to 8 managers in the durable goods, food, fashion and personal care categories. Bottega Verde, an Italian SME specializing in natural cosmetics and beauty products, has been declared the Absolute Winner of Best Retailer 2023, the retailer most loved by consumers.

Among the many awards are those of Nespresso for coffee, Esselunga for hypermarkets and superstores, Aldi for discount stores, Calzedonia for underwear, La Feltrinelli for bookshops and MediaWorld for household appliances and electronics. The survey shows that the link between customers and brands still seems quite solid even if in the future the continuation of price increases will probably change this evidence and make it more difficult to keep loyal customers. Even in terms of engagement, all the activities carried out such as personalized promotions, loyalty programs, customer recognition operations inside or outside the store worked in terms of retention, albeit in a critical context from an economic point of view. While as regards topics such as social responsibility and attention to the environment, topics considered increasingly important by consumers, they are perceived as slightly improving compared to last year and two years ago, but still far from sufficient and on levels that are still too low. «With Migliore Insegna we feel called into question in an almost institutional way – explains Armando Garosci, director of Largo Consumo -. It is a unique of its kind even at an international level, an independent survey that we entrust to our partner Ipsos and which aims to measure the emotional connection between consumers and brands and to make themselves better known through the eyes of the same customers. In fact, brands cannot be candidates and cannot influence the vote, for this reason it is not an opinion poll aimed at its consumers, but a representative survey of the Italian population».

The Best Signs 2023

Absolute Winner Best Sign 2023: Bottega Verde

Category Herbalists: Bottega Verde

Libraries Category: La Feltrinelli

Drugstore Category: Water & Soap

Optical Category: Grand Vision

Category Hypermarkets and superstores: Esselunga

Coffee store category: Nespresso

Pet Products Category: Arcaplanet

Category Furniture and furnishings: Ikea

Category Sportswear and free time: Decathlon

Children’s clothing category: Original Marines

Underwear category: Calzedonia

Footwear category: Bata

Catering category served: Roadhouse Grill

Household items category: Bialetti Store

Categoria Bricolage: Leroy Merlin

Appliances and electronics category: MediaWorld

Fast food category: McDonald’s

Discount category: Aldi

Proximity supermarket category: Incoop

Organized Pharmacy Category: Lloyds Pharmacy

Family clothing category: Kiabi

Supermarket category: Coop

Catering category travel: Mychef

The special awards

Human Touch 2023: Marionnaud

Engagement & Communication 2023: Bottega Verde

Sustainability 2023: L’Erbolario

Omnichannel Retail 2023: Nespresso

Online Pure Player: Amazon