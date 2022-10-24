Original title: The rapid development of the digital service industry and the high performance of many listed companies in the third quarter

21st Century Business Herald reporter Yang Ping reported in Shenzhen

As my country has fully entered the era of digital economy, the domestic digital service industry has also developed rapidly.

On the evening of October 21, another digital service listed company released its third quarterly report. KSTAR (002518.SZ) achieved a total operating income of 2.74 billion yuan in the first three quarters of 2022, a year-on-year increase of 48.27%; net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company. The profit was 447 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 58.84%.

In terms of single-quarter performance in the third quarter, its operating income was 1.218 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 85.34%; the net profit attributable to shareholders of listed companies was 229 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 123.44%.

High performance growth

According to public information, KSTAR is a leading manufacturer of integrated computer room system integration in China. The company focuses on electronic power technology and has been deeply involved in the data center (IDC) industry for many years.

In recent years, as the world accelerates into the era of digital economy, the country has also launched a new round of “computing power network” construction project, and formulated digital development strategies such as “new infrastructure” and “digital computing in the east”, the data center industry will usher in New and greater development opportunities.

As one of the earliest domestic companies to enter the data center field, KSTAR has maintained steady growth in performance. According to the “Global UPS (Hardware) Market Share Report” released by Omdia in October 2021, in terms of shipment data in 2020, Kstar entered the top five global lists with a market share of 4%, and was in the three-phase UPS market. And the single-phase UPS market ranked fifth and sixth respectively.

In the first half of this year, Kstar data center key infrastructure products achieved operating income of 1.048 billion yuan, accounting for 68.88% of the company’s total revenue, a year-on-year increase of 7.29%.

In addition, in recent years, KSTAR has expanded its business layout to the new energy field, bringing new growth points for the company. The 21st Century Business Herald reporter noticed that the reason for the rapid growth of Kstar’s performance in the third quarter of this year was mainly due to the start of the new energy business.

According to the relevant person in charge of KSTAR, in the context of the global energy revolution and dual carbon goals, new energy has become one of the hottest tracks. The company’s new energy business includes energy storage, photovoltaic and new energy vehicle charging business. The main products include household and industrial and commercial energy storage systems, energy storage PCS, energy storage battery PACK, photovoltaic inverters, and new energy vehicle charging piles.

In 2019, the company and Ningde Times established a joint venture, Ningde Times Kestar Technology Co., Ltd., to enter the household energy storage industry, and has now achieved mass shipments.

In the first half of this year, KSTAR’s revenue from photovoltaic inverters and energy storage equipment, new energy charging equipment, and new energy was 383 million yuan, 48.2333 million yuan, and 22.5614 million yuan, up 160.05%, 98.08%, and 4.72% year-on-year, respectively.

“This year, the new energy industry is booming, and the market demand for the energy storage industry at home and abroad is strong. The company’s energy storage products have officially entered the stage of mass production. The policy has guided the double outlet of market demand, and the company’s energy storage performance has entered a period of rapid growth. At present, the company’s energy storage products are mainly exported, mainly facing markets such as Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas that will be expanded in the future.“The above-mentioned person in charge of KSTAR further pointed out.

The rapid development of digital service industry

In addition to KSTAR, there are many digital service industries in the A-share market that have also maintained a steady development trend.

Communication Baima Yealink Network (300628.SZ) also released its performance forecast for the third quarter of 2022. In the first three quarters, the company’s operating income increased by 33%-43% compared with the same period of the previous year, and its net profit increased by 40%-50% compared with the same period of the previous year. . The company pointed out that due to the positive impact of the exchange rate fluctuations of the US dollar on foreign exchange gains, the net profit achieved a relatively substantial increase compared to the same period last year. See also Martial: Mourinho changed my number without permission and Solskjaer deliberately concealed the injury – yqqlm Regarding the reasons for the growth of the company’s performance, Yu Feifei, the secretary of Yealink’s board of directors, pointed out to the 21st Century Business Herald reporter that it mainly includes four aspects: “First, the trend of digital transformation of global enterprises is obvious, and the enterprise communication industry has a lot of room for this trend; second, the macroeconomic trend in Europe and the United States is weak, and overseas enterprises are strengthening the procurement of communication equipment for cost reduction and efficiency improvement; third, the company As a leader in the enterprise communication market, it has made good use of the supply chain and cost advantages of Chinese enterprises, and its products are cost-effective. Under this circumstance, the company’s competitive advantage has been further strengthened; fourth, the appreciation of the US dollar also has an impact on the company’s performance growth. certain role.“Yu Feifei said. According to him, the company’s orders grew well in the first three quarters. The trend of digital transformation of enterprises after the epidemic is obvious. In addition to the current macroeconomic impact in Europe and the United States, overseas enterprises have significantly increased their willingness to purchase cost-reducing and efficiency-enhancing equipment. The company’s orders in the first three quarters were in short supply. At the same time, with the adjustment of the company’s supply chain strategy, the level of localization is getting higher and higher, and the supply chain is becoming more and more stable. The production capacity scheduling in 2022 is orderly, which will also better play the company’s competition in the European and American markets. supply chain advantage. See also The year-on-year increase in CPI in April is expected to pick up, and prices remain moderate overall_Influence_Policy_China On January 12, 2022, the State Council officially issued the “14th Five-Year Plan for Digital Economy Development”. The digital economy covers a wide range, including the underlying digital infrastructure, the flow of digital elements, the digital transformation of enterprises, and the digital industry. From the perspective of industry insiders, with the simultaneous support of macroeconomic policies and back-end demand, the digital service industry has broad prospects for development. According to the estimates of the Prospective Industry Research Institute, from 2020 to 2026, the average annual growth rate of China‘s digital economy will remain at around 15%, and by 2026, the scale of the digital economy is expected to exceed 95 trillion yuan. With the further introduction, improvement and refinement of relevant industrial policies, the stability and rapid development of the digital economy is expected to be further guaranteed. Yu Mingming, chief analyst of financial engineering and financial products at Cinda Securities, pointed out that the digital economy is the main economic form after the agricultural economy and the industrial economy. It takes digital knowledge and information as the key production factors and digital technology as the core driving force. Taking the modern information network as an important carrier, through the deep integration of digital technology and the real economy, we will continuously improve the level of digitization, networking, and intelligence of the economy and society, and accelerate the reconstruction of economic development and governance models. Yu Feifei also said: “The digital economy is the requirement and necessity of the times. In the post-epidemic era, the company will continue to adapt to the development trend of digitalization, networking and intelligence, and promote the development process of digital transformation of enterprises.” For more information, please download the 21 Finance APPReturn to Sohu, see more

Editor: