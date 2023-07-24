The Rapid Growth of China’s Industrial Internet Market: A Look at the Latest Report

China‘s Industrial Internet Market Set to Reach 864.75 billion yuan in 2022, says Report

The Industrial Internet in China is experiencing rapid development, according to the recently released “2022-2023 China Industrial Internet Market Research Annual Report” by CCID Consulting. The report reveals that the total size of China‘s industrial Internet market is projected to reach 864.75 billion yuan in 2022, marking a year-on-year increase of 13.6%.

CCID Consulting views the industrial Internet as a driving force behind China‘s economic recovery, with the emerging industrial and economic model that relies on the integration of information technology playing a significant role. The report predicts that by 2025, the industrial Internet market in China will expand to 1,268.84 billion yuan, with an anticipated growth rate of 13.8%. The industrial Internet platform, seen as a foundation for digitalization and empowerment of the industrial economy, is also experiencing substantial growth.

The “2022-2023 China Industrial Internet Market Research Annual Report” provides a comprehensive analysis of the global and Chinese industrial Internet markets, offering insights into future market developments and providing forward-looking suggestions for manufacturers, users, and investment institutions. The study highlights the steady growth and increasing role of software and platforms in the industrial Internet market, along with ongoing technological innovation.

Further analysis of the global industrial Internet market reveals a product structure divided into three categories – software and platform products, hardware and network products, and industrial information security products. Software and platform products accounted for 53.4% of sales, with a market size of 496.17 billion US dollars, followed by hardware and network products, and industrial information security products.

In comparison, China‘s industrial Internet market competition structure is expected to remain stable in 2022, with hardware manufacturers dominating the market share. However, the report indicates that software and platform products have seen an increase in market share, bringing them in line with the global market structure. In particular, platform service providers and software manufacturers like Inspur Yunzhou and Guodian NARI have demonstrated strong competitiveness in China‘s industrial Internet market.

Inspur Yunzhou, positioning itself as an industrial Internet infrastructure builder and comprehensive service provider for the intelligent transformation of the manufacturing industry, aims to become an internationally influential industrial Internet platform operator. Leveraging its core capabilities, including the industrial Internet platform, cloud network, and edge-end software and hardware integration, Inspur Yunzhou utilizes data-driven elements to construct industrial digital infrastructure and create a computing power system suited for industrial scenarios. The company also focuses on breaking through traditional production models by employing technologies such as the Internet of Things and digital twins, enhancing the resilience and security of the industrial chain and supply chain while enabling flexible allocation of social resources.

As a research and industrial unit under the State Grid Corporation of China, Guodian NARI leads the competitiveness quadrant in “control software and equipment.” The company’s energy, power, and industrial control solutions have allowed it to maintain a leading market share. Guodian NARI combines control technology and information technology with big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, mobile Internet, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and other innovative technologies to provide energy Internet software and hardware products, overall solutions, and application services to various industries and customers, including power grids, power generation, rail transit, water conservancy and water affairs, municipal utilities, and industrial and mining industries.

The Industrial Internet platform plays a vital role in China‘s industrial digital transformation, offering comprehensive data connection and sharing capabilities and forming the foundation for industrial software and communication systems. By optimizing production resources, digitizing supply chains, and facilitating collaboration between enterprises, the industrial Internet platform promotes industrial upgrading and transformation, improving enterprise production efficiency and operational management. The report predicts that in 2022, there will be 28 national-level cross-industry and cross-field industrial Internet platforms, marking a period of rapid development for the industry. The market size of China‘s industrial Internet platform is projected to surpass 100 billion yuan, reaching 108.96 billion yuan in 2022.

Overall, the “2022-2023 China Industrial Internet Market Research Annual Report” underscores the significant growth of the industrial Internet in China, highlighting the increasing market size, the expanding role of software and platforms, and the ongoing technological advancements in the industry. With the continuous integration of information technology and the industrial economy, the industrial Internet’s transformative potential for China‘s economic development is steadily becoming a reality.

