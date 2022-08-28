On August 25, the reporter learned from the Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology: The artificial intelligence industry in Shaanxi Province has risen rapidly in recent years. Xi’an has become the main gathering place of the artificial intelligence industry in the province. At present, there are more than 150 artificial intelligence enterprises with an annual output value of about 120 yuan. billion. The development of the new generation of artificial intelligence industry has shown strong vitality.

At the 2022 Winter Olympics, Xi’an Sixth Mirror Network Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as Sixth Mirror Technology) used artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, big data and other technologies to deploy a set of intelligent and efficient multi-dimensional wisdom for the Zhangjiakou competition area of ​​the Winter Olympics. The actual combat platform of epidemic prevention command, let the light of science and technology shine in the Winter Olympics.

Founded in 2014, Sixth Mirror Technology is a professional world-class AI vision technology modular service provider. Sixth Mirror Technology takes “becoming a bridge between artificial intelligence and human wisdom” as its mission. In the field of urban AI, it provides human, vehicle and object recognition algorithms and applications in schools, communities, airports, scenic spots, hospitals and other pan-park scenarios; in industrial AI In the field, in-depth research on monitoring and analysis of steel, tobacco, coal mines, roads and bridges and other industries.

Today, in Xi’an, a large number of artificial intelligence high-tech enterprises like Sixth Mirror Technology are “showing their magical powers” in their fields of expertise.

Xi’an Zhentai Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as Zhentai Intelligent) is committed to the research and development, production and sales of various brain-computer interaction, virtual reality and medical rehabilitation robot systems. This year, the active and passive collaborative rehabilitation robot with brain-computer interface for upper and lower limbs developed by Zhentai Intelligent for stroke rehabilitation training has completed the type inspection and clinical trial, and is currently in the preparatory stage for listing.

It is understood that the brain-computer interface active and passive collaborative rehabilitation training system developed by Zhentai Intelligent integrates the three major technologies of brain-computer interface, virtual reality and robot control, which is the overall solution of brain-computer intelligent rehabilitation of “BCI + VR + robot”. The system realizes the application scenario of controlling the robot with thoughts and strengthening the nerve center stimulation feedback for neurological rehabilitation, which can promote neurological recovery and greatly improve the effect of rehabilitation training. At present, Zhentai intelligent brain-computer interface upper and lower limb rehabilitation robots have successfully landed in many institutions such as the First Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Shaanxi Provincial Rehabilitation Hospital, and Shaanxi Coal Medical and Nursing Home.

Xi’an Yubo Robot System Technology Co., Ltd. is committed to the in-depth development of intelligent military, police, and civilian robot technology, research on unmanned factory solutions, and directional technical services for related technologies in the field of automatic control. The company has developed a variety of robot products such as radiation environment operation, explosion-proof inspection, underwater cleaning, and underground rescue.