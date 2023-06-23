The ratification of the ESM: an Italian comedy

Around the “vaexata quaestio” of the ratifies of the MONTH, in recent days we have witnessed a new episode of an undignified Italian comedy. In a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House, which was examining a bill authorizing ratification proposed by the opposition, the Government did not appear and the majority who support the government did not participate in the vote. And all this in a context in which the Foreign Affairs Commission had received a written opinion from Ministry of Economy (by someone declassified as a merely technical opinion) broadly in favor of ratification.

At this point it is not clear what will happen between today and June 30, the date agreed for the examination of the matter in the chamber. But it seems possible that in that seat the Government will ask for a postponed until after the summer breakand that the majority obviously approve of this postponement.

The government’s position on the ESM

Even this last unedifying parliamentary affair confirms, beyond any reasonable doubt, that the issue of ratifying the ESM continues to be a subject of great embarrassment for this Government, and for the majority that supports it in Parliament. The reason is obvious if we remember that, even in the not too distant past, numerous and authoritative exponents of Brothers of Italy and of Lega they had criticized the ESM identifying it as a perverse instrument that would have reintroduced austerity policies, the specter of the “troika”, and conditioned the economic policy choices of sovereign and independent states. And it is therefore understandable that these parties today fear that backtracking, in the absence of some presumed and improbable counterpart, would have a negative impact on their respective “constituencies”, which for years have been accustomed to being told repeatedly that the ESM can only damage the Italy.

Hence the positions taken by the Prime Minister herself or by government representatives who on various occasions have attempted to link the Italian ratification of the ESM to the ongoing negotiations on the reform of the Stability Pact, with the request for unspecified concessions that Italy could have obtained in that context. Without realizing that Stability Pact and ESM are distinct and separate issues. And that requests of this type have the only effect of irritating those same European partners with whom we would have an interest in exploring convergences on the reform of the Stability Pact.

Hence the requests of various government officials and of the majority for a further reform of the ESM, which should aim to transform the ESM into an instrument capable of mobilizing resources destined to finance the energy and digital transitions. Requests that do not seem to take into account that the hypothesis of a new reform of the ESM, perhaps even useful in terms of principles, assumes as a minimum condition the entry into force of a previous reform, negotiated over the course of two years and at the time signed by all the countries of the Eurozone (including Italy). And that now proposing a new reform of the ESM by continuing to block the entry into force of one that as many as 19 (out of 20) member countries of the Eurozone have signed and ratified, risks appearing to our European partners as unclear and unrealistic.

ESM: a history

Sometimes one gets the impression that the Government and the majority do not have a clear understanding of the situation. Or they don’t fully understand the terms of the apparent problem. Yet the facts are crystal clear. The European Stability Mechanism, also known as the State Rescue Fund, was created in 2012, with an initial subscribed capital of 700 billion euros (of which only 80 actually paid by the member states parties to the agreement) and with the possibility of issuing bonds on the markets. Its basic function was to grant financial assistance (with loans subject to certain conditions) to member countries with difficulties in accessing the financial markets. During the years of the great economic and financial crisis he had provided this assistance to Greece (the most controversial case) but also to Spain, Portugal, Ireland and Cyprus: all countries that emerged brilliantly from the crisis thanks also to the assistance of the ESM.

In the 2021 was then adopted (with an agreement also signed by the Italian government) one limited reform of the ESM, which substantially envisaged the possibility for the ESM to provide a financial safety net to the Common Resolution Fund for banks. In fact, a further guarantee of the possibility of intervening, with a common instrument, to contain the risk of contagion in the event of a banking crisis. The same reform also partially changed the conditions for accessing financial assistance and introduced a new so-called precautionary credit line.

This reform has now been ratified by all the other member countries of the Eurozone. And at this point the only thing missing is the Italian ratification without which the agreement cannot enter into force. Continuing to postpone Italian ratification has the only result of preventing the reformed ESM from becoming operational. And therefore, for example, not to allow the intervention of the ESM in the event of a recurrence in the Eurozone of banking crises of the type that had occurred in the USA and Switzerland only a few months ago.

A ratification that is worthy of credibility in Europe

The conclusion can only be one: the ratification of the ESM cannot be further postponed for the simple reason that Italy alone cannot afford the luxury of blocking a reform not only signed by a previous government, but above all wanted and shared by all the other parties to the agreement. Also because the reputational damage for Italy, the failure to ratify risks weakening Italy’s position on other negotiating tables on the reform of European economic governance.

But if, with a healthy pedagogical exercise, it were possible to metabolize the notion that ratifying the ESM reform does not mean committing to request assistance from the ESM in the future, a plausible way out aimed at overcoming the difficulties of the Government and the majority on paper should be simple. It would involve linking the approval of the bill authorizing ratification to a commitment that Parliament (with its own agenda) could ask the Government to undertake not to resort to assistance from the ESM. The sooner we proceed in this direction the better if we want to clear the field of possible misunderstandings about the intentions of the Italian government. And if you want to strengthen that credibility which the Government will need to deal with other much more delicate and important dossiers also for our national interests.

