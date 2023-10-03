Home » “The real challenge of the vote in Slovakia will be its positioning in the EU”
by admin
Contrary to initial predictions, the left-wing nationalist Social Democrats of the former pro-Russian prime minister Robert Fico they won the parliamentary elections in Slovakia. After almost 99% of the electoral districts were counted, the opposition Smer party obtained 23.3% of the votes. In this podcast, Matteo Bonomi analyzes the implications of this vote, focusing on the consequences at the European level: “Most of the support that Slovakia could have given to Ukraine has already been given. From here it will be limited support. The real challenge will be to place Slovakia within a difficult period of reforms in the European Union”.

Cover photo EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

