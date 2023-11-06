The Real Estate Market Shows Signs of Stabilization and Recovery with Increased Popularity of Land Auctions

Real Estate Market Expected to Stabilize and Rebound with Increased Popularity in Land Auctions

Recently, the real estate market has shown signs of stabilization and rebound as relevant policies have been implemented. In addition, key cities have launched a new round of land auctions, which has attracted increased interest from real estate companies. However, despite these positive developments, the market is still operating at a low temperature with clear differentiation.

Cities such as Hefei, Jinan, Beijing, and Shanghai have witnessed a recovery in the land auction market. Hefei, for instance, put 5 land parcels on the market for sale on November 2, attracting approximately 7.7 billion yuan in fees. The premium rates for two of the land parcels reached 44.89% and 33.95% respectively. This was the first land auction since Hefei abolished the maximum price limit for land bidding.

Similarly, Jinan also saw many real estate companies competing for land after the maximum price limit for land auctions was lifted. On October 30, a total of 11 land parcels were successfully sold in Jinan, with a total transaction value of 4.27 billion yuan. Among these, 4 parcels were sold at a premium, and 7 at a low price. Notably, two land parcels sold at a premium had more than 200 rounds of bidding. The land parcel in Jinan Colorful Stone Area, for example, was sold after 241 rounds of bidding with a premium rate of 53.1%, setting a record for the highest bidding round in Jinan since 2018.

Apart from cities that have abolished the maximum price limit for local auctions, other key cities have also witnessed a quiet but significant uptick in the market. On October 31, two land parcels near Guogongzhuang Station of Metro Line 9 outside the South Fourth Ring Road in Beijing were successfully sold, collecting a total land transfer fee of 13.03 billion yuan.

Yan Yuejin, an analyst at E-House Research Institute, explained that the Ministry of Natural Resources had issued documents proposing the cancellation of land price restrictions in land auctions and the cancellation of the 1.0 floor area ratio in outer suburbs. As a result, cities including Jinan, Nanjing, Suzhou, Hefei, Xiamen, Chengdu, and Qingdao have adjusted their land auction rules. Some land parcels no longer have a price limit, which has reignited competition and contributed to the market’s recovery. Yan Yuejin believes that more cities will follow suit and implement this policy in the near future.

However, the differentiation in the land auction market is becoming more apparent. Song Xuemei, an analyst at Tongce Research Institute, highlighted that competition for high-quality land parcels is fierce, and once it reaches the upper limit of “competitive quality,” the lots will be drawn, with deals being made at the lowest prices in peripheral areas.

According to a report from CRIC Research Center, the performance of the land auction market in different cities was mixed in October. First-tier cities saw a month-on-month increase of 138% in transaction area, reaching 4.34 million square meters, and a 129% increase in transaction value, reaching 90.8 billion yuan. On the other hand, second-tier cities experienced a 20% decrease in transaction area, which stood at 11.61 million square meters. The Yangtze River Delta remained the major transaction force in third- and fourth-tier cities. Most transactions were conducted at low prices, resulting in a decline in market popularity.

Yan Yuejin also noted that despite the improvement in the land market, it is still operating at a low stage. A dual approach from both the supply and demand sides is required at this stage. On one hand, it is necessary to provide increased financing policy support for real estate companies and implement policies such as facilitating credit enhancement bond issuance and expediting equity financing approval. On the other hand, there is a need to adjust and relax demand-side policies, especially in first- and second-tier cities, to promote the stabilization and recovery of real estate sales and boost financial institutions’ confidence in the industry. This, in turn, will lead to increased investment in real estate by financial institutions.

In conclusion, the real estate market is expected to stabilize and rebound with the implementation of relevant policies. The increased popularity of land auctions in key cities indicates a positive shift in the market. However, differentiation within the market is becoming more evident, and further measures may be required to support the recovery in different regions.

Share this: Facebook

X

