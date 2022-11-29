news-body”>

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, November 29th Topic: The real estate market welcomes the optimization of 5 equity financing policies to promote the solution of stock problems

Xinhua News Agency reporter Liu Hui

On the 28th, the spokesperson of the China Securities Regulatory Commission answered reporters’ questions about the capital market’s support for the stable and healthy development of the real estate market. Refinancing with real estate-related listed companies, adjusting and improving the listing policies of real estate companies in overseas markets, further leveraging the role of real estate investment trust funds (REITs) in revitalizing the stock assets of real estate companies, and actively playing the role of private equity investment funds.

The spokesperson said that the stable and healthy development of the real estate market is related to the stability of the financial market and the overall economic and social development. The China Securities Regulatory Commission resolutely implements the decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee and the State Council, actively exerts the functions of the capital market, supports the implementation of plans to improve the balance sheets of high-quality real estate companies, increases the strength of equity supplementation, and promotes the real estate market to revitalize stock, prevent risks, transform and develop, and better serve Stabilize the macroeconomic market.

Qualified real estate companies are allowed to implement reorganization and listing, and the reorganization objects must be listed companies in the real estate industry; the funds raised are used for stock housing-related projects, payment of transaction consideration, replenishment of working capital, repayment of debts, etc., and cannot be used for land acquisition and development. Real estate; allow listed real estate companies to refinance in a non-public manner, and guide the raised funds to be used for policy-supported real estate businesses; allow other listed companies involved in real estate to refinance, and require refinancing to raise funds to invest in their main business…

Throughout this policy optimization, focusing on the main real estate business and solving the stock problem are the key words behind the policy, and the funds for equity financing must flow to the direction supported by national policies. At the same time, the policy has also made a lot of positive explorations in terms of further exerting the role of REITs in revitalizing the stock assets of real estate companies, and actively playing the role of private equity investment funds.

Judging from the announced policies, the core of this policy adjustment is to repair the balance sheets of high-quality real estate companies, promote the resolution of risks and integration of existing real estate projects, and promote the clearing of risks. The funds raised cannot be used for new land purchases, development of new Real estate, engage in new expansion. The policy goals are clear, focusing on quality orientation, focusing on solving stock problems, embodying precise policy implementation, emphasizing stabilizing expectations, stabilizing the main body, stabilizing the market, and increasing counter-cyclical adjustments in real estate.

It is understood that this adjustment and optimization is to adapt to market changes. The five measures will be implemented as soon as possible, and relevant demonstration projects will be launched as soon as possible to clarify market expectations and enhance market confidence. This adjustment and optimization policy is strong and fast, which will help to revitalize the real estate market, prevent risks and transform development, promote a virtuous cycle of investment and financing, and improve the ecology of the real estate market.