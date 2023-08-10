The real estate sector in China is faltering – for this reason

The private property developer Country Garden is also beginning to falter. xiaoke chen / Getty Images

The Chinese real estate sector has been in crisis for years.

Enormous losses, a high debt burden and low demand are causing problems for the industry. Also, companies fail all the time.

Country Garden is the latest venture to falter. Loud “Bloomberg“ Investors did not receive any repayment of the bond.

The real estate sector in China continues to falter as another developer falls behind on its debt repayments. About it reported “Bloomberg“. Country Garden Holdings – once China‘s top-selling real estate developer – has failed to make coupon payments due Monday. Investors who hold the company’s bonds told Bloomberg.

The missed payments, according to the report, total $10.5 million in interest on a dollar bond due in 2026 and $12 million on another bond due in year 2030.

Country Garden is one of the few private developers remaining after a year-long downturn in the country’s real estate sector. Last month the Shimao Group defaulted on debt payments and reported losses of $6.8 billion.

Evergrande, China‘s largest real estate developer, reported a whopping two-year loss of $81 billion in July. The sum is almost three times Iceland’s gross domestic product (GDP). The company’s collapse in 2021, when it failed to repay its debt, impacted global markets. In the two years that followed, this had devastating consequences for China‘s real estate market.

Government help may come too late

Country Garden’s troubles come despite promises by the Chinese government to bail out the ailing industry. Last week Chinese real estate stocks were given a reprieve when Beijing pledged bond financing assistance to some of the country’s largest companies. Executives from the company themselves were also present at the meeting.

But the central bank’s long-awaited pledge to stimulate the slumping real estate sector may come too late, at least for Country Garden. According to the bond prospectus viewed by Bloomberg, the two bonds have a 30-day grace period before the missed coupon payments are classified as a default.

The real estate sector in China accounts for about one-fifth of the country’s overall economy. He suffers from the heavy debt burden, sluggish demand for new homes and the fact that potential homebuyers prefer to save instead. This contributed to second quarter GDP growth coming in at 6.3 percent, well short of forecasts of up to 7.1 percent.

