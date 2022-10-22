New cool products will be tested for free for the first time, and many high-quality talents will share their unique life experiences. Come to Sina Public Test and experience the most cutting-edge, most interesting and fun products in various fields~! Download the client and get exclusive benefits!





The realme 10 series ID photos of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology have been announced. The realme 10 model is RMX3663 with a straight screen design, and the realme 10 Pro model is RMX3687 with a hyperbolic screen design.

According to the news previously obtained by 36 Krypton, the realme digital series is about to return to the domestic market, and the new model name may be the realme 10 series.

IT Home has learned that the realme 10 series has previously appeared in certifications in multiple regions. Realme 10 is equipped with MediaTek Helio G99 mobile platform, equipped with 8GB of running memory, with a single-core score of 483 points and a multi-core score of 1668 points. It has a built-in 5000mAh battery and supports 33W charging.

In addition, the realme 10 Pro+ 5G version has been certified by Thailand NBTC with the model number RMX3686. According to sources Sudhanshu Ambore, the phone is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 1080, supports 60W fast charging, and is equipped with AMOLED high refresh screen.

Digital blogger @Digital Chat Station also broke the news earlier that realme has two series of new phones on the way. Among them, the mid-range model features the new MediaTek Dimensity 1080 platform, and the mid-to-high-end model features Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 The mobile platform also exerts its strength in the direction of screen, fast charging and large battery, and is competitive at the same price. Combined with the blogger’s previous revelations, the mid-to-high-end models equipped with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform should be the realme GT Neo4 mobile phone, and the new Dimensity 1080 is expected to be the realme 10 Pro+ 5G version.



