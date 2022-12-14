The reason why Twitter was auctioned furniture is embarrassing!Musk said that “burning money” can not fill the hole

Musk, who owns the “Tesla money printing machine”, was squeezed out of the world‘s richest man on Monday. Tesla’s stock has fallen by nearly 60% this year, and a large reason for the stock price drop is that after Musk acquired Twitter, investors Worried that he no longer cares about Tesla affairs.

According to media reports, Musk’s recent tweets, which he has been extremely concerned about, have not performed satisfactorily. He has not paid the rent for his global offices and San Francisco headquarters for several weeks.

According to reports, Twitter received a complaint from Shorenstein, the owner of the San Francisco headquarters building, but because Twitter has laid off the company’s external communications department, the news has not received an official response.

In addition, Twitter was also reported last week that it will auction off some office furniture, including its iconic 1-meter-wide Twitter bird LOGO.

Heritage Global Partners, which is in charge of the auction, confirmed on Friday that it will hold a Twitter furniture auction on January 17-18, but its representative Nick Dove said the auction had nothing to do with Twitter’s financial situation.

He emphasized that Twitter changed hands for $44 billion, and now it only sells a few chairs, tables and computers. If anyone thinks that selling chairs and tables will solve Twitter’s financial problems, that person is not very smart.

However, Twitter has been emphasizing that the company needs to cut costs, and layoffs and the current auction of furniture and non-payment of rent can easily make people associate badly.

twitter cash flow

Musk has previously said that in the days after he acquired Twitter, Twitter’s revenue fell sharply, which he claimed was the result of pressure from certain activist groups on advertisers to boycott the platform.

But some major advertisers such as Apple and Amazon have resumed advertising on Twitter.

In addition, starting this Monday, Musk’s improved subscription service Twitter Blue has been officially launched, and each user who subscribes to the service needs to pay $8 or $11 per month (subscribe through the iOS platform). This strategy is expected to bring steady cash inflows to Twitter.

However, these improvements in operating conditions do not seem to be effective immediately, and Musk may need to further “burn money” for Twitter. According to multiple media reports, Musk is seeking to sell an internal stake in the space exploration technology company SpaceX, which may also be related to Twitter.

Since the beginning of this year, Musk has sold more than 37 million Tesla shares, cashing out nearly $20 billion in total. Musk currently owns 14.12% of Tesla.