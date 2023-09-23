the reasons for a failure that lasted 30 years

Thirty years of failures. Thirty years after the Oslo agreements, we are taking stock of an event that was sold to the world as thebeginning of peace in the Middle East, but that in fact it was clear, perhaps even to the protagonists themselves, certainly to the locals, that it would not have changed anything. Perhaps made the situation worse. What happened then.

Why the Oslo Accords were a failure

A number of reasons explain this failure. First, the way in which the negotiations were held. There secrecy has helped in many cases, but the one that has cloaked i talks in Norwayhas created more problems than anything else and fractures in a world, the Palestinian one, which was already widely divided.

Before and while we were discussing a Oslowith the Madrid conference imposed by the Americans on the Israelis with the aim of also stopping the raging intifada, a model had been established in which the Palestinians sat at the table as part of the Jordanian and Syrian delegations. Israel did not discuss face-to-face with the Palestinians. She didn’t recognize them. She had an interest in bringing neighboring countries, after Egypt, to his side. And he succeeded later with Jordan.

While formally discussed in the various venues of the Madrid conference, a Oslo secretly Israelis and Palestinians face to face agreed. The Palestinians involved in Madrid knew nothing of what was happening and felt it was a failure to be bypassed like this. Arafat instead seized the opportunity and, perhaps overcome by euphoria, he threw himself into Oslo without considering the consequences. If in fact in his letter of intent recognized Israel as a state and in its existence, he renounced his weaponsmade the PLO assume the responsibilities of respecting the agreements, the acceptance of United Nations resolutions and more, in the Israeli response, in a few lines, the Israeli prime minister Yitzhak Rabin, he never talked about Palestinian rights or other. In short, as Palestinian analyst Mouin Rabbani believes, “in exchange for a series of Palestinian strategic concessions, Israel magnanimously agreed to negotiate the PLO’s terms of surrender.”

After all, just read the document of the Oslo Accords, the few pages officially called “Declaration of Principles on Arrangements for Interim Self-Government”, to realize this. On no page, in no line is there a reference to a Palestinian state. There is only talk of an area to be managed administratively by a Palestinian entity for five years (now six times as much), postponing all discussions to another appointment. That’Oslo II at Camp David which was the seal on the previous failure. In the “declaration” there is no reference to refugees, there is no reference to employment. Indeed, when we talk about the Israeli army, we talk about “redistribution”, about new deployment, never about withdrawal, with Israel which “… will maintain responsibility for defense against external threats, as well as responsibility for the overall security of Israelis, with the aim of guaranteeing their internal security and public order.” (art. VIII).

It is clear that this brought with it another symbol of Oslo’s failure: theincreased militarization in the West Bankthe increase in security raids (which from Oslo onwards are agreed with the Palestinian National Authority) and the separation wall, in addition to the increase in settlements.

The protagonists of the Agreements

The failure of Oslo is probably also linked to its final protagonists, that Rabin and that Arafat who shook hands in front of Clinton on September 13, 1993 on the White House lawn. Rabin needed an important gesture, to try to stop the external and internal violence. A watered-down agreement was certainly better than no agreement. And he gave credit to Israel towards the international community, even towards the Arab countries. It is no coincidence that a year after the signing of Oslo and certainly thanks to this, Israel signs peace with Jordan. Some international boycotts end and Israel’s economy gains.

The Rabin’s violent deathmore than the right-wing governments that succeeded it and which in any case slowed down the Oslo implementation process, meant an important stop for the September 1993 negotiations.

Arafat probably really believed it. He is the leader of a people without a state. Even removed from those who should have been his associates. Leader of a group of people who, perhaps due to cultural rather than political reasons, were fragmented into many groups. He was a capable politician, he was credited with oratory and deeds as a leader recognized by most (though not by all). He had made many overtures: in the declaration of independence in 1988, perhaps as a sign of availability, does not mention state boundaries. He trusts Israeli intentions and for him too a bad deal is better than no deal.

He believed he could create something, he knew that “the enemy” was also settling inside him. He had managed to reduce the left-wing and Islamic factions within the large Palestinian galaxy and with Oslo help the PLO find credibility as a reliable interlocutor given the myriad of Palestinian groups present, some of which had launched real campaigns of terror throughout the world. Not only that: since Arafat was among the very few to support, even within the Arab League, Saddam Hussein in his invasion of Kuwait and in subsequent events, Oslo gave him credibility back.

An (almost) impossible solution

It is symptomatic that the first Palestinian prime minister since Oslo, since the birth of the Palestinian National Authority, was dismissed by Arafat, president of the same authority, a few months after his inauguration, due to disagreements with the presidency. It was a certain thing Mahmoud Abbas, better known as Abu Mazen, the man who at 88 years old, despite the majority of Palestinians not wanting him, has continued to lead the country since January 2005, just under three months after Arafat’s death. Since, without elections. Many within the Palestinian Territories consider him and his ruling group to be a sort of branch office of Israel.

With these premises, a Palestinian state will never exist. Although the USA and Europe continue to aim for a two-state solution (at least for the Americans at the moment without any conviction), there are no glimmers of hope. But then, what was the state? One whose borders are all (except the Gaza area) with Israel. A sort of San Marino or Vatican for Italy, or Andorra for Spain. A state that has no resources, does not mint money, which also due to its ruling class has isolated itself from many Arab countries that previously supported it.

It is no coincidence that there are not a few in the Territories who are convinced that the only solution is there dissolution of the Palestinian National Authority, which would effectively sanction the Israeli occupation of the territories with all that this entails in international law. After all, Israel did not do much to bring about the Palestinian state, rightly so from its point of view, and would not leave such territory to the Palestinians that they could then control external borders.

Cover photo ANSA/AVI OHAYON PR/PAL

