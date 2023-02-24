Listen to the audio version of the article

Thirty more employees. A trifle thinking back to the glories of the past, information that at the time would not have even generated a brief report on the page. Or a robust 20% increase, looking at the present, which signals a non-trivial turnaround. Because if the size of the golden age (over 6 thousand employees), for the Franco Tosi di Legnano appear to be completely unreachable, the latest news nonetheless signal the inclusion in a convinced growth path. “It’s been a difficult year…