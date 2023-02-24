Home Business The rebirth of Franco Tosi: more revenues, orders and work
Business

The rebirth of Franco Tosi: more revenues, orders and work

by admin
The rebirth of Franco Tosi: more revenues, orders and work

Thirty more employees. A trifle thinking back to the glories of the past, information that at the time would not have even generated a brief report on the page. Or a robust 20% increase, looking at the present, which signals a non-trivial turnaround. Because if the size of the golden age (over 6 thousand employees), for the Franco Tosi di Legnano appear to be completely unreachable, the latest news nonetheless signal the inclusion in a convinced growth path. “It’s been a difficult year…

See also  Pioppicoltura is green, it cuts down on pollutants: in Bozzole the relaunch of this cultivation

You may also like

Arms to Ukraine, Meloni reassured Berlusconi and Salvini....

FTX: new charges for the founder Sam Bankman-Fried,...

Advanced life, three-row large seven-seater SUV Ford New...

Btp auction: Treasury places 9.5 billion of bonds...

Alfasigma reorganizes itself: 333 cuts in the plan,...

Energy communities and the risk of state aid...

Fed officials warn that high inflation will continue:...

Alfa Romeo, in 2022 registrations up by 22%...

Mattarella sticks the majority and calls the government...

War, referendum to repeal arms shipments to Ukraine....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy