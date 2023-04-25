The rebound in international gold prices is not strong. After the Fed raises interest rates in May, it is expected to retain vague space Provider FX678

The rebound in international gold prices is not strong. After the Fed raises interest rates in May, it is expected to leave room for ambiguity



On Tuesday (April 25), international gold prices continued to rebound, but not by much. Cautious investors are waiting for the upcoming U.S. economic data this week to gauge the Federal Reserve’s next policy move. There is a high probability that the Fed will pause interest rate hikes after May, but it may not completely close the door to further rate hikes.

At 15:22 Beijing time, spot gold rose 0.38% to $1,996.47 an ounce; the main COMEX gold futures contract rose 0.38% to $2,007.2 an ounce; the U.S. dollar index rose 0.10% to 101.456.

Ajay Kedia, director of Mumbai-based Kedia Commodities, said gold is getting a boost from a weaker dollar and the focus will remain on the next set of U.S. economic data to understand the Fed’s policy stance for the rest of the year.

Manufacturing activity in Texas contracted in April, according to a report from the Dallas Fed on Monday (April 24). That underscores the drag on the economy from the Fed’s rate-tightening cycle. Markets are pricing in an 86% chance the Fed will raise interest rates by 25 basis points at its May 2-3 meeting.

Analysts at Wells Fargo believe that the Fed will raise interest rates by 25 basis points, which is likely to be the last rate hike of the Fed’s current tightening cycle. But the published data show that inflationary pressures remain severe. With inflation still running well above target, the Fed’s rate statement won’t completely close the door to further rate hikes. Instead, the possibility of further interest rate adjustments may be raised in the Fed’s rate statement.

Investors now await a report on U.S. consumer confidence due later in the day, as well as U.S. first-quarter GDP and U.S. core personal consumption expenditures due later in the week. “These reports are more likely to lead to a weaker dollar, which will push gold prices further higher in the short term,” said Michael Langford, director at corporate consultancy Air Guide.

As Fed officials enter a silent period, gold traders are biased towards a speech by Fed Governor Tim Cook on Friday (April 21). Monetary policy is entering a phase of uncertainty, with headwinds in the banking sector likely to weigh on the prospect of rate hikes, she said. Cook expected personal consumption expenditures (PCE) inflation to slow in March, but he did not make the same forecast for core PCE.

Gold’s rebound needs to be validated from the psychological $2,000 mark and the aforementioned key US data, as traders struggle with US debt ceiling worries and Fed preparations. Aside from deteriorating market sentiment and consolidation ahead of data/events, the dollar failed to strengthen amid subdued market sentiment, allowing gold to continue to move higher.

The Financial Times reported over the weekend that central banks are buying gold, spurred by heightened geopolitical tensions. The report shows that in 2022, interest rates of central banks will increase by 152% year-on-year.