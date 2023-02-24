The rebound in spot gold was blocked, and the market waited for the data to confirm the new hawkish signal from the FED



On Thursday (February 23), spot gold fell back after a slight rebound, as the speeches of Fed officials and the minutes of the latest Fed meeting showed hawkishness, and the U.S. index hit a seven-week high of 104.688, limiting the rise in gold prices. Traders awaited new U.S. economic data for more clues on the pace of Fed rate hikes.

At 20:19 Beijing time, spot gold fell 0.01% to $1,825.07 an ounce; the main COMEX gold futures contract fell 0.48% to $1,832.7 an ounce; the U.S. dollar index rose 0.01% to 104.535.

Investors are now focusing on U.S. personal consumption expenditures (PCE) data due on Friday (February 22), which is expected to grow again on a monthly basis. Many data that have been released recently show that the U.S. economy is still resilient, exacerbating people’s concerns that the Federal Reserve will continue to tighten monetary policy.

Federal Reserve Chairman Powell announced at a press conference after the end of this month’s policy meeting that “the inverse inflation cycle has begun” and mentioned the word “deflation” 13 times, suggesting to the market that interest rate hikes are coming to an end. But it turns out that the U.S. economy is not slowing down as many thought, with surprisingly strong hiring, wages and consumer spending.

Brian Lan, managing director of distributor Gold Silver Central in Singapore, said:“The Fed is still considering raising rates to fight inflation, just not as aggressively as before…but if the data shows inflation rising instead of falling, we could see a sell-off in gold.”

Fed minutes hint at longer rate hikes

Minutes of the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting released on Wednesday (February 22) showed that all participating members agreed that high inflation risks remain a key factor affecting monetary policy, and there are reasons to continue raising interest rates until inflation is under control. A small number of participating members agreed to raise interest rates by 50 basis points.

Participants believed that inflation had eased over the past three months, but more progress was needed. Restrictive monetary policy is warranted before the Fed is confident that inflation has fallen to 2 percent, a process that could take “some time.” A persistently tight job market, with demand for labor outstripping available supply, will put upward pressure on inflation.

Since March 2022, the Fed has now raised rates eight times in a row — a total of 450 basis points — to a range of 4.50% to 4.75%. Although the overall CPI annual rate has fallen from a more than 40-year high of 9.1% in June last year, core inflation is still well above the 2% target, indicating that price pressures remain high and the Fed’s actions to curb inflation are still far from complete.

Markets now believe the Fed will revisit its policy stance and may extend rate hikes and keep rates higher for longer as inflation slowed less than expected in January and employment continues to boom. All of this will be positive for the dollar and weigh on gold.

According to Shaun Osborne, chief currency strategist at Scotiabank,The Fed meeting minutes showed a hawkish tone, which strengthened expectations that the Fed’s current rate hike cycle rate will exceed 5.25% and boosted the dollar.



FXStreet analyst Dhwani Mehta released a report saying:“Gold shorts are expected to block the integer at $1,830. If it falls again, the next target is $1,819… Gold bulls need to rise above $1,850 to expect to expand the rebound. If it breaks through this level, it is not ruled out that gold will rise to the 50-day moving average (1864 U.S. dollar). A break above the Feb. 14 high of $1,870 could present new buying opportunities.”



Bullard: Recession risk overestimated

The interest rate futures market expects the federal funds rate to peak at 5.362% in July and remain above 5% for the year. St. Louis Fed President Bullard reiterated on Wednesday ahead of the release of the meeting minutes that a rise in the Fed’s policy rate to a range of 5.25% to 5.5% would be enough to curb inflation.

Bullard said: “The U.S. economy is stronger than we previously thought. The risk to the Fed is that inflation does not fall or inflation accelerates again. We need to bring inflation down in 2023. Still think we can maintain a strong labor market. lower inflation.”

Bullard noted that Wall Street’s re-pricing of the Fed’s rate path in recent weeks has reflected strong data — including huge job gains — overturning unwarranted pessimism about the U.S. economic outlook. “The U.S. economy may be more resilient than the market thinks, with the market overestimating the outlook for a recession in the second half of 2022 and the first half of 2023, and perhaps also overestimating the probability of a recession in the second half of 2023.”

Mr. Bullard has been one of the more outspoken hawks on the committee, arguing for strong action to stem soaring inflation since the U.S. economy began to reopen from the pandemic. He said last week that he would not rule out supporting a 50 basis point hike at the Fed’s March meeting if needed to manage price pressures.

Strategists at Commerzbank now expect,Gold will fall towards $1,800 in the first half of the year before recovering to $1,950 by the end of the year. “In the near term, gold prices are likely to remain under pressure as US economic activity continues to be strong and inflation is only slowly falling, supporting US rate hike expectations. Once the US is clearly closer to a rate hike target, the precious metal’s appeal should slowly increase again. This is even more the case if it becomes clear that the Fed will have to pull back some of its rate hikes again. We have lowered our forecast for the first half of the year from $1,850 to $1,800. However, we remain optimistic about the second half of the year and continue to Expect prices to gradually rise to $1950.”



Spot gold looks at $1788

On the daily line, the price of gold is in the downward wave II trend since $1960, and is currently hovering around $1828, which is the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the upward wave I. If the price of gold cannot reach $1,850 as soon as possible, the downward adjustment trend will continue, and the market outlook may further drop to $1,788, which is the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of wave I. Both wave II and wave I are sub-waves of the upward (V) wave that started at $1615.