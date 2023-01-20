MILAN. The crisis? It has not reached the upper floors of the banks. In fact, the number of bankers with six-figure salaries has set a new record, in the wake of the good performance of the institutions, especially in the area of ​​investment banking, trading and sales, as well as due to the continuous redeployment of personnel from Great Britain to the European Union and finally the general increase in wages. In 2021, the European Banking Authority notes in its annual report, the number of bankers who earned more than one million euros increased by 41.5%, from 1,383 in 2020 to 1,957, “the highest value” since surveys began in 2010.

Lagarde, China alarm: “The recovery will bring new inflation. Forward on the rate hike” fabrizio goria sent to davos January 20, 2023



The surge in millionaire bankers comes after a 2020 that had seen their number drop from 1,444 to 1,383, as a result of the “moral suasion” exercised by the EBA and the ECB, which had asked banks not to exceed in bonuses and compensation in the light of the great uncertainty unleashed by the Covid pandemic. Italy ranks third with 351 millionaire bankers, behind Germany (598) and France (371) and ahead of Spain (221). In our country, bankers with at least one million euros have increased by almost 88% compared to 187 in 2020. The EBA tables show that 277 earn between 1 and 2 million euros, 43 between 2 and 3 million, in 17 between 3 and 4 million, 9 between 4 and 5 million, one between 5 and 6 million, one between 6 and 7, two between 7 and 8 and one between 9 and 10.

The ratio between variable and fixed remuneration has increased on average, at EU level, from 86.4% in 2020 to 100.6% in 2021, highlights the EBA. Since it is a part of the paycheck linked to the performance of the banks, “the good financial performance of the institutions has driven the increase in some bonuses”. “Other relevant factors that support this trend – explains the authority – can be identified in the disappearance of relevant restrictions linked to Covid and in the continuation of the reallocation of personnel to EU activities in the context of Brexit”.