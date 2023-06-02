Home » “The record of the energy transition so far is devastating!” | Podcast Economics | DW
“The record of the energy transition so far is devastating!” | Podcast Economics | DW

The energy transition in Germany – it occupies people all over the country. Especially when it comes to how you can heat in the future. A major heat pump debate has gripped the country. And yet this is only a small component of the great energy transition. The success of this gigantic project is just now in jeopardy, it threatens to be crushed under a bureaucratic burden, by constant bickering between the parties, even between the governing parties.

“Germany needs a new spirit of optimism to save the energy transition.” This is what Claus Sauter demands, he is an energy expert and CEO of United Bioenergie AG, Verbio for short, a medium-sized company based in Zörbig in Saxony-Anhalt. Verbio is now the largest listed biofuel company in Europe.

Editor at the microphone: Henrik Böhme

Technology: Michael Springer

