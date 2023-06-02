The recovery in out-of-home consumption is driving the sales of Metro Italia

Listen to the audio version of the article

The recovery in out-of-home consumption is driving the growth in revenues of Metro Italia which in the 2021/2022 fiscal year recorded a +35% in sales with a turnover of 1.8 billion euros. Cash & Carry sales totaling 1.434 million (+27% on the previous period), Food Service Distribution activities totaling 370 million (+78%) and the sale of own-brand products (private labels) contributed to this result are close to 500 million (+48%) in value. Numbers that confirm the recovery of tourism and catering. Metro is present in Italy with 49 points of sale in 16 regions, 2 depots for the FSD (Food Service Distribution) channel and around 4,000 employees with an assortment of around 30,000 references, around 23,700 food and around 6,300 non-food items, made available to around 200 thousand customers. Out of the total number of Food references, 7,000 are local ones, almost one in four, produced by a network of about 800 partner suppliers distributed throughout the peninsula. From the two FSD warehouses in Siziano (Pavia) and Fara in Sabina (Rieti), home deliveries start to customers mainly in Lombardy and Lazio. The Out of Store year was also excellent – the home delivery channel managed directly by the stores not served by the two FSD depots – which, with a turnover of 221 million euros, recorded +66% with an increase of 88 million on 2020-2021. «The high cost of living due to inflation has certainly made the average expense of Italians more expensive and even catering professionals increasingly prefer to include private-label products in their carts that guarantee better value for money – explains Romain Pobè, Metro commercial director Italy -. For us, the private label offer is one of the pillars of the business strategy for the coming years, so much so that we are integrating new food and non-food references. Furthermore, with branded food products, we contribute to making Made in Italy known abroad. In fact, Italy is among the countries that contribute most to the ecosystem of branded products marketed in the countries of the Group». Metro Chef, Metro Professional, Columbus and Aro are some of the company’s brands that represent 14% of the references. Out of an offer of over 2,500 food products, almost a third is Italian or from an Italian supply chain and of these over one hundred are Idp, Doc or Docg.